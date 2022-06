“Remember Kid, There’s Heroes and There’s Legends. Heroes Get Remembered, but Legends Never Die. Follow Your Heart, Kid, and You’ll Never Go Wrong.” Jeffrey “Jeff” Allen Koenig was nothing short of a true legend to all who knew and loved him. He is no longer with us, but his legacy will forever live on at every ballfield he ever graced.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO