WATCH: JC Announces New Assistant Coaching Gig

By Christopher Hall
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHwdW_0gKH9NZD00

Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter will be pacing the sidelines the summer

The Basketball Tournament released the seedings and rosters for the 2022 edition of TBT on Wednesday, revealing Milwaukee Bucks guard and former West Virginia University guard Jevon Carter will be an assistant coach for WVU's unofficial men's basketball alumni team Best Virginia.

On Thursday, Carter took to social media to officially announce he will participate in TBT as an assistant coach.

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Carter in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft. He spent one year in Memphis, hitting a career-high 32 points before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns for two seasons.

Apr 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) shoots against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Suns traded Carter to the Brooklyn Nets prior to last season, opting to the defending world champion Milwaukee Bucks to scoop him up. He made 20 appearances in the final stretch of the regular season, averaging 5.6 points and 2.5 assists per game.

Carter was a three-time Big 12 Conference All Defensive Team selection, twice voted Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year and NABC Defensive player of the year and was the 2018 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Carter elevated his offense his senior season, averaging 17.3 points and 6.6 assists per game and a first team All-Big 12 Conference selection.

About Best Virginia

Best Virginia is led by General Manager and player John Flowers and represents men’s basketball alumni from West Virginia University. Kevin Jones, founding member of the team, is picking this year’s lineup.

About The Basketball Tournament (TBT)

The original home of the Elam Ending, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national exposure on ESPN, social media buzz and regional championships across the country - culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game. Tickets are on sale now for the July 24-27 tournament at the Charleston Coliseum at thetournament.com/westvirginia .

2022 Best Virginia Roster

1- D’Angelo Hunter (Navarro College 2017, WVU 2018, Nicholls State 2020)

2 – Devin Ebanks (WVU 2008-10)

3 – Juwan Staten (Dayton 2010-11, WVU 2012-15)

4 – Jamel Morris (Glenville State 2011-13, Fairmont State 2013-16)

5 – Jaysean Paige (WVU 2014-2016)

10 – Jermaine Haley (WVU 2018-20)

15 – Tanner McGrew (West Virginia Wesleyan College 2013-16)

21 – Kevin Jones (WVU 2008-12)

34 – Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State 2017-20)

41 – John Flowers (WVU 2007-11)

#Nba Playoffs#Tbt#Wvu#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Phoenix Suns#Chicago Bulls#Fiserv Forum#Nabc#Naismith Defensive Player
