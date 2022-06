LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed second-round draft pick Kyler Gordon to a four-year contract on Saturday. The cornerback from Washington became the Bears' first selection when they took him with the No. 39 overall pick. The Bears got a potential starter opposite Jaylon Johnson by taking the athletic and hard-hitting Gordon. A first-team, All-Pac-12 pick, he had 46 tackles and two interceptions to go with a team-high seven pass breakups in 12 starts last season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO