Former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway has said that he wouldn’t blame MMA megastar Conor McGregor if he decided to walk away from the sport. McGregor, a former two-division titleholder, has been out of action since his second defeat to Dustin Poirier in 2021. While the first saw him suffer his first knockout loss, the second, which came at UFC 264 in July and marked his trilogy with “The Diamond,” ended with the Irishman leaving the Octagon on a stretcher courtesy of a broken leg.

UFC ・ 5 HOURS AGO