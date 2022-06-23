Bora-Hansgrohe roll out special Tour de France kit

Bora-Hansgrohe's new kit for the 2022 Tour de France (Image credit: Chris Auld/Bora-Hansgrohe)

Bora-Hansgrohe's new kit for the 2022 Tour de France (Image credit: Chris Auld/Bora-Hansgrohe)

Bora-Hansgrohe's new kit for the 2022 Tour de France (Image credit: Chris Auld/Bora-Hansgrohe)

Bora-Hansgrohe's new kit for the 2022 Tour de France (Image credit: Chris Auld/Bora-Hansgrohe)

Bora-Hansgrohe's new kit for the 2022 Tour de France (Image credit: Chris Auld/Bora-Hansgrohe)

Bora-Hansgrohe's new kit for the 2022 Tour de France (Image credit: Chris Auld/Bora-Hansgrohe)

Image 1 of 6Image 2 of 6Image 3 of 6Image 4 of 6Image 5 of 6Image 6 of 6

What you are looking at above is not a strange new national champion's jersey - it's Bora-Hansgrohe's alternative kit for the 2022 Tour de France .

The new design by UK company Le Col will put the team in lighter shades for the heat of July, replacing the darker green sections their usual geometric jersey with white and flipping the white Bora logo for black.

The change also turns the black right arm to green and the black sleeve bands to white.

Read more

Everything about the 2022 Tour de France



Jumbo-Visma 2022 Tour de France jersey



2022 WorldTour team kits: The definitive ranking

Further down, the bib shorts keep their asymmetrical look with green and red on the leg band and the Le Col logo gets more pop with a white background.

The team enlisted equipment sponsor Specialized's designers to come up with the original 2022 jersey design which was inspired by US college sports teams, according to their pre-season press release. That design was rated the best in the WorldTour by Cyclingnews .

Bora-Hansgrohe aren't the only team to switch jerseys for the Tour de France. The sport's biggest race often sees special edition kits or re-designs to avoid clashing with the four leaders' jerseys.

Jumbo-Visma revealed their special Tour de France jersey for 2022, with the sponsor logo backdrop the result of an algorithm that "analysed 50 paintings of Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Van Gogh to highlight small renowned pieces".