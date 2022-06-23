ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. Reveals Rehab Update

By Connor Zimmerlee
 3 days ago

An NFL Instagram post offered a glimpse at Beckham Jr.'s ACL recovery.

When Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, it marked the second time he suffered the same injury in his career. As a result, the timetable for when he might be able to suit up and play this fall remains unclear.

However, a recent video posted on the NFL's Instagram account showed Beckham Jr. working out and rehabbing his injury as he attempts to get back on the field as soon as possible.

There has been no hiding the mutual love between Beckham Jr. and the Los Angeles Rams' organization , as both parties have made it clear they would love for him to stay in Los Angeles.

It isn't hard to see why the Rams consider Beckham Jr. a valuable piece to retain from their Super Bowl run , as even in limited action he added another weapon for quarterback Matthew Stafford to throw to. In eight regular season games with the Rams he would haul in 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

He was just as instrumental in their playoff run as well, with 21 catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns in four Rams' playoff games, including a touchdown in the Super Bowl prior to his injury.

Both the Rams and Odell Beckham Jr . believe they are a great fit for each other, with last season's numbers proving them correct. The ultimate question though, should he return to the Rams, will be not only when he can play, but at what level will he return?

