The University of California San Francisco (UCSF) children’s hospital is offering treatments through its transgender health center to patients as young as age 3. UCSF’s Child and Adolescent Gender Center “offers comprehensive medical and psychological care, as well as advocacy and legal support, to transgender, nonbinary and gender-expansive kids,” according to its website. “We bring together experts from within as well as outside UCSF to promote gender health and support positive outcomes for children and adolescents exploring gender identity and expression.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO