Oklahoma State Offers In-State Safety Cooper Lai

Oklahoma is holding elections for three important positions on November 8, with certain categories holding primaries on June 28. The state superintendent, who oversees all the administrative and business operations of the state’s public school systems, has five candidates on the ballot. The race for attorney general, who's responsible...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma leaders and local organizations reacted to the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Many Oklahomans have differing emotions on the decision to ban abortion in Oklahoma from elation to despair. Abortion is banned in Oklahoma after the trigger laws were set in motion....
Visitors at the Route 66 Road Fest got the chance to ride the first driverless shuttle in Oklahoma. The shuttle was created by a French company named Navya and follows a pre-programmed route. While this shuttle is the first of its kind in Oklahoma, Navya already has more than 200...
Republican hopefuls for Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction debated on education policy on Wednesday at an event hosted by NonDoc and News 9 in Oklahoma City. Watch the full event here. We used public records, interviews and other sources to fact-check some of the candidates’ claims from the debate.
Three Republican challengers seek to gain the party’s nomination for Oklahoma governor over current Gov. Kevin Stitt, while two Democratic candidates compete for their nomination and one Libertarian and one Independent are running uncontested. Kevin Stitt (R) Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt, former CEO of Gateway Mortgage Group, grew up...
Democratic incumbent Jacob Rosecrants, facing no primary challenger, vies for a third term as the representative for District 46 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives as three Republican hopefuls compete for the party’s nomination. Sassan Moghadam (R) Sparked by the “unchecked” government’s “abuse” of power, Sassan Moghadam, owner of...
Friday, Attorney General of Oklahoma, John O’Connor, officially certified the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey. In his certification letter, O’Connor states that, “as a result of Dobbs, the authority of the State of Oklahoma to prohibit...
Voting precinct boundaries and polling stations may have changed. Many Tulsa County residents might find different information on newly distributed voter registration cards — whether it be a precinct number, a polling location or a legislative district — even if they haven’t moved in the past decade.
Over the past couple of months, we've been hearing about out-of-state corporations and other groups buying up houses across the Sooner State. Not just a few either, we're talking about a significant number of properties being purchased all over Oklahoma. It's like they're buying up everything they can, but why?
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested the founders of Epic Charter Schools and its former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on multiple charges stemming from an investigation opened back in 2019.
Tulsa, Oklahoma – — The sound of fingers on a keyboard and the random movement of an office chair are all you’ll hear at the Tulsa Women’s Clinic in Oklahoma these days. The medical facility is quiet, and the remaining two nurses rarely get up from...
OKLAHOMA CITY — People in Oklahoma reacted to the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In Oklahoma City, hundreds of pro-abortion rights supporters turned out for an ‘Engage the Rage’ event at the state Capitol. There was also a demonstration near Bricktown. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered as...
NORMAN, Okla. — A new law that passed this past legislative session will change Soonercare by paying providers a flat rate for covered patients. The providers will handle all claims as well. Gov. Kevin Stitt said the changes will benefit the state and its people. The new program, called...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday, Oklahoma was one step away from seeing rolling blackouts in the state. Little Rock, Arkansas-based Southwest Power Pool, which provides energy to Oklahoma utility companies, issued a "conservative operations advisory" for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. According to Oklahoma Gas...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions. Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a statement celebrating the court's opinion:. I am very excited that the Supreme Court made this courageous decision. Abortion is a state’s rights issue and it belongs...
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Early voting began Thursday in Oklahoma. For the governor race, incumbent republican Kevin Stitt and current state superintendent Joy Hofmeister are expected to easily win their primaries. Hofmeister will be switching parties to take on Stitt in November. An open US senate seat for the retiring...
Organizations around Tulsa and Oklahoma release statements about the Supreme Courts ruling to overturn Roe v Wade. >>> Oklahoma Attorney General certifies Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Statement from David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa & Eastern Oklahoma:. “Today is a momentous day to thank...
