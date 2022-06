OMAHA, Neb. — In the years to come, as Arizona’s 10-0 run through the 2012 postseason becomes bigger than life, stories passed from generation to generation will make the Wildcats 10-0 streak seem like 100-0. Arizona won ’em all, a post-season march through Omaha that matched the school’s matchless national championships of 1976, 1980 and 1986 and, depending on who’s telling the story, maybe it surpassed ’em all.

