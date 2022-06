Food trends come and go, but America's love for thick, tender, juicy steaks is something that shows no signs of dying out. In Boston, you'll find some of the finest steakhouses in the country, serving up classic cuts like filet mignon alongside wagyu beef, fresh seafood, and tasty side dishes. If you have a hankering for red meat, here are four of the best steakhouses in Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO