Group of Allen County small businesses come together to form advocacy board

The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District marks their golden anniversary of providing some great times and memories outdoors in Allen County. The park district held a 50th anniversary celebration at Ottawa Metro Park. The park district wanted to create an event to thank the community for their support since 1972. Besides live animals and a great nature area, there were bouncy houses, ax throwing, zip lines, and of course many people cooled off at the beach. The park district was created to promote a healthier Allen County. The founders wanted to create a park system that would stand the test of time. With 5 decades behind them, park officials look toward the next 50 years.
