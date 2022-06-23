Group of Allen County small businesses come together to form advocacy board

A family finds a special way to honor a loved one they lost due to COVID. A food drive, in the memory of Emily Miller, was held at the Cridersville Fire Department Saturday morning. The Miller’s family says there was a constant stream of people dropping of canned and other food items. The food collected will be divided among the Cridersville Food Pantry, Mercy Unlimited, and God's Storehouse. Some other food items will be taken to the Cridersville Elementary school. Miller passed away at the end of last year and would have turned 34 next week. Her family is glad that her giving spirit will live on with this food drive that will benefit others.

CRIDERSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO