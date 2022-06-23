ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Group of Allen County small businesses come together to form advocacy board

By Stacey Myers Cook
hometownstations.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been said that small business is the backbone of America and in Allen County, they are coming together to have a voice. The "Allen County Small Business Owners Advocacy Board" has been created....

www.hometownstations.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownstations.com

Small Business Information Series Returns to help local Entrepreneurs

Have you been thinking about opening your own business? Are you a small business owner that still has questions about what to do in some situations?. If so, the Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center is once again offering their Small Business Information Series. It’s a chance to learn about company development, reaching your market, and making finances count among other topics. By taking all the sessions you will have a small business plan and be entered into the Regional Pitchfest. But most of all you get to network with other entrepreneurs.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

West Ohio Food Bank adjusting hours of operation

The West Ohio Food Bank is updating its hours of operation. Beginning Tuesday, June 28, the organization will go to a 4-day work week operating from Monday through Thursday from 7AM to 5:30PM. The office and warehouse will be closed from Friday to Sunday along with major holidays. Despite the change, this will have no effect on their services as all food distributions will be happening as planned. Volunteering and distributions can still take place outside the normal business hours. The organization says these hours were a better fit for their partner agencies and trucking companies.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Halker earns Mercy Club award

LIMA — The Mercy Health Foundation-Greater Lima presented Sam Halker with a Mercy Club award for his contributions to local health care. Halker, president of Smith-Boughan mechanical, has contributed to the Mercy Club since 1986, funding projects like the Graduate Medical Education Center.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen County, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Government
Allen County, OH
Government
County
Allen County, OH
Local
Ohio Business
hometownstations.com

Lima City School 10th Graders in the Career Technology program will be paired up with a Career Mentor

A new initiative to match business people with high school students to create a new workforce is set to begin this fall. Transform Consulting and the Lima City Schools are teaming up for the “Transform Career Mentoring Program”. They are pairing up all the 10th graders in the district's career technology program with a career mentor. They will pair them with the student’s goals after high school with a mentor in a similar career. Organizers say they hope this program will encourage the students to stay local to build their careers.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Johnny Appleseed parks celebrates 50 years with the community

The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District marks their golden anniversary of providing some great times and memories outdoors in Allen County. The park district held a 50th anniversary celebration at Ottawa Metro Park. The park district wanted to create an event to thank the community for their support since 1972. Besides live animals and a great nature area, there were bouncy houses, ax throwing, zip lines, and of course many people cooled off at the beach. The park district was created to promote a healthier Allen County. The founders wanted to create a park system that would stand the test of time. With 5 decades behind them, park officials look toward the next 50 years.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Letter: Why not change these three things?

I’m in my 70s now, so I know I won’t see any major changes in my lifetime. If I could, one would be to bury all communication and electrical lines. These lines are tremendously costly to repair (in summer storms and winter ice). This will probably never happen because of the obvious cost involved.
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chair
Lima News

Letter: Rising real estate taxes are real worry

I am seeing more and more complaints about the cost of gas. Granted, the price has risen sharply, but what is worse is the rise in our real estate taxes. My taxes went up over 35%. I have spoken with people whose went up higher and lower. I complained about...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Car lovers help make annual Charity Car Show a success

Car enthusiasts from around the area came together to show off their vehicles and help some local charities. This is the 14th year for the Charity Car Show. Around 250 cars were on display at the Apollo Career Center There was everything from some restored classics cars to some tricked-out rides, the top 95 vehicles drove away with a trophy. Besides the entry fees for the vehicles, there was additional money raised through 50/50 and other drawing all to benefit numerous charities.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Ottawa Metro Park celebrates 50th anniversary

LIMA — Ottawa Lake Metro Park officially turned 50 this year. In recognition, the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District organized a range of activities for both young and old. “Community support over the last 50 years has been pretty incredible and we appreciate it,” said Tyler Black, executive director...
OTTAWA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
WTOL 11

Body found in Henry County water recovery, first responders speak on hours-long process

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — On Friday, 49-year-old Alex Smith was found dead in the Maumee River by Toledo Fire and Rescue's dive team after an hours-long water recovery. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said their involvement began around 6:40 p.m. that evening when their office got a call about a possible drowning in the river, south of County Road 4a in Washington Township.
HENRY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ the Town: In grand style at The Grand Kerr House

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a magnificent home on a hill that’s been part of the Wood County landscape for more than a century. And you can spend the night there. The Grand Kerr House is a bed and breakfast. The property has been part of Grand Rapids...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Family honors lost loved one with a food drive to benefit others

A family finds a special way to honor a loved one they lost due to COVID. A food drive, in the memory of Emily Miller, was held at the Cridersville Fire Department Saturday morning. The Miller’s family says there was a constant stream of people dropping of canned and other food items. The food collected will be divided among the Cridersville Food Pantry, Mercy Unlimited, and God's Storehouse. Some other food items will be taken to the Cridersville Elementary school. Miller passed away at the end of last year and would have turned 34 next week. Her family is glad that her giving spirit will live on with this food drive that will benefit others.
CRIDERSVILLE, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Fireworks Roundup: Where and when to see the show in your community

Strike up the Sousa and grab your lawn chairs, it’s almost Independence Day! For millions of Americans, this day means one thing above all, seeing the sky lit up with fireworks in celebration. Where can you go to see them this year? Here’s our ongoing list of area communities and when they’ll be holding their fireworks events!
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Black officially fired as BG High School teacher

A Bowling Green High School teacher’s contract has been officially terminated after a series of hearings on accusations of insubordination and violation of the district’s code of conduct. The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education, without comment, approved a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting, finding “good and just...
thevillagereporter.com

Full Day Of Fun Activities Enjoyed At Bryan Day In The Park

SPLASH … Kids loved the inflatable water slide so much they had to go multiple times. The slide led to a mini pool at the bottom to make a big splash in. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) On a hot and sunny day, the Bryan Recreational Park was consumed...
BRYAN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy