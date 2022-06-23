ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliot Page’s Net Worth Is ~Super~: Find Out How the Actor Makes His Money

Elliot Page has amassed a truly impressive net worth after starring in big ticket films including Juno , Inception and two movies in Marvel’s X-Men series.

The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native first began his onscreen acting career at just 10 years old, starring in 1997 as Maggie Maclean in the CBC Television movie Pit Pony . The project later spun off into an award-winning television series of the same name, running from 1999 to 2000. Before that, the star of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy studied acting at the Neptune Theater School. Keep reading to find out Elliot's net worth, projects and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUQka_0gKGw1SH00

What Is Elliot Page’s Net Worth?

Elliot Page’s net worth is an estimated $8 million as of 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth .

Elliot’s Acting Career

Elliot is a successful actor who has received a number of awards and accolades for their performances. He has appeared in TV shows and films such as Trailer Park Boys , Hard Candy , Tallulah and many more. Having received an Oscar nomination, two BAFTA and Emmy nominations, it’s no surprise that the actor has developed a hefty net worth from their acting career alone.

Elliot Is a Voice Actor

In addition to his acting work, Elliot is also an in-demand voice-over artist, known for voicing Jodie Holmes, the main character in the video game Beyond: Two Souls and Victoria Walker in the video game-inspired show Ark: The Animated Series . Elliot’s work can also be heard as the voice of Lindsey in the Family Guy episode “Tom Tucker: The Man and His Dream”.

Elliot’s Producing Career

In addition to their acting career, the Whip It star also dabbles as a producer. Elliot joined as an executive producer in January 2022 for Nel Mio Nome (Into My Name), a transgender documentary from Italian director Nicolò Bassetti , which premiered at the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival the following month.

"What stands out to me about Nel Mio Nome is the way it so artfully and intentionally presents all the different pieces that make up a person's identity,” Elliot said about the project in a statement. “It's a meditation on trans humanity and I've never seen another film like it. Knowing that Bassetti consulted closely with his trans son throughout production is so beautiful to me, and I think that lived experience and input is clear in the film's perspective. I'm honored to be onboard and can't wait for everyone to see it."

Elliot’s Real Estate

Elliot sold his home in Los Angeles’ Nichols Canyon for $2.1 million in 2019, significantly more than what he purchased the property for in 2014, when it was sold by pro tennis star Venus Williams for $1.7 million, according to Atomic Ranch .

When asked “how does money change a person?” in a June 2022 interview with Esquire , Elliot responded, “That’s a dissertation. I’m still trying to wrap my mind around it because it just shocks me sometimes.”

