Florida Mutineers add 2ReaL ahead of CDL Major

One day before Call of Duty League Stage 4 Major qualifiers begin, the Florida Mutineers on Thursday added Brendan “2ReaL” Stockdale to their roster.

It is the first opportunity at the CDL level for 2ReaL, who earned his chance through Challengers with WhateverItTakes and Shady Kings.

“A rookie that has proven himself in trials,” the Mutineers said on Twitter when announcing 2ReaL’s addition.

The roster move comes a day after the Mutineers added 2ReaL’s Challengers teammate Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak.

The Mutineers are tied with the Minnesota ROKKR in 10th with 110 CDL points, still not enough to qualify for the 2022 CDL Championship Weekend Aug. 4-7 at Los Angeles.

The Mutineers are scheduled to face the New York Subliners on Friday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: