ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Mutineers add 2ReaL ahead of CDL Major

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36EQE3_0gKGw0ZY00

One day before Call of Duty League Stage 4 Major qualifiers begin, the Florida Mutineers on Thursday added Brendan “2ReaL” Stockdale to their roster.

It is the first opportunity at the CDL level for 2ReaL, who earned his chance through Challengers with WhateverItTakes and Shady Kings.

“A rookie that has proven himself in trials,” the Mutineers said on Twitter when announcing 2ReaL’s addition.

The roster move comes a day after the Mutineers added 2ReaL’s Challengers teammate Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak.

The Mutineers are tied with the Minnesota ROKKR in 10th with 110 CDL points, still not enough to qualify for the 2022 CDL Championship Weekend Aug. 4-7 at Los Angeles.

The Mutineers are scheduled to face the New York Subliners on Friday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Mutineers#Cdl#Nba 2k League#Minnesota Rokkr#Video Game#Call Of Duty League Stage#The Minnesota Rokkr#The New York Subliners#Field Level Media#Dpc Esl One Summer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy