Brooklyn, NY

LOOK: Chet Holmgren shows up to NBA Draft rocking dice

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 3 days ago

All eyes in the basketball community are on the 2022 NBA Draft tonight, which gets underway at 8 PM EST on ESPN. It’s an intriguing year with no consensus No. 1 pick emerging once again, yet a trio of talented players could all end up as the top pick. Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, is one of the candidates.

Chet Holmgren arrives to NBA Draft in style

As the players who will be on stage for tonight’s draft event show up at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Holmgren made sure to arrive in style. Which, given that he’s expected to be a top-three pick, can you blame the guy for feeling confident heading into the night?

Check out the fit Holmgren’s going with for tonight’s draft event, and if you squint and look close enough, you might catch some of the bling he’s showing off.

To be fair, for those (like me) who may not be able to clearly make out what is around his neck in the following video shared by Joe Mussatto, as you’ll see later, it’s a necklace with a pair of dice.

With draft analysts still working tirelessly to uncover who the Orlando Magic might select No. 1 overall, Holmgren says he’s betting on himself , not necessarily to be the top pick, just in general.

He believes he’s the best in the draft , and why shouldn’t he? Holmgren’s skill set is unique as a legit 7-footer, and while he’s clearly on the lighter side when it comes to body mass, maybe his length and shooting ability can make up for a lack of strength, at least early on as he puts a bit of muscle on his lanky frame.

Still just 20 years old, the Minneapolis, Minnesota native has plenty of time to continue adding to his game, but for now, NBA teams are tantalized with the potential he offers.

#Nba Draft#Dice#Espn#The Barclays Center#The Orlando Magic
