Delmarva Power Presents Mobile Command Unit That Will Be Dispatched To Storm-Hit Areas In Summer

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Delmarva Power says it is ready for the summer storm season.

The company showed Eyewitness News their mobile command unit in Newark, Delaware, on Thursday.

They call it a “storm center” on wheels. The vehicle is dispatched to storm-hit areas.

Delmarva says crews have been improving the electrical grid to provide safe and reliable service.

State and county emergency management officials say now is the time to prepare for severe weather.