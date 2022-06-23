ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmarva Power Presents Mobile Command Unit That Will Be Dispatched To Storm-Hit Areas In Summer

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Delmarva Power says it is ready for the summer storm season.

The company showed Eyewitness News their mobile command unit in Newark, Delaware, on Thursday.

They call it a “storm center” on wheels. The vehicle is dispatched to storm-hit areas.

Delmarva says crews have been improving the electrical grid to provide safe and reliable service.

State and county emergency management officials say now is the time to prepare for severe weather.

Road Closures Lifted As Crews Contain 95% Of Wharton State Forest Wildfire

WHARTON STATE FOREST, N.J. (CBS) — The Wharton State Forest fire has been causing some air quality issues in Philadelphia, but the road closures have been lifted as the fire gets under control. The wildfire has scorched 13,500 acres. It has not spread since Tuesday morning and is now 95% contained. WILDFIRE UPDATE: Wharton State Forest – Mullica River Fire The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has reached 95 percent containment of a 13,500-acre wildfire at the Wharton State Forest in Washington, Shamong, Hammonton & Mullica Townships. pic.twitter.com/y6croECDjm — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 22, 2022 Officials say the cause of the fire was not natural but they still aren’t sure if it was an accident or arson. An investigation into the cause is ongoing.
