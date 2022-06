According to the police report, Canning was driving down I-64 at an estimated speed of 96 miles per hour in an area with a speed limit of 70 MPH. Canning was observed as having slurred speech and a smell of alcohol on his breath. When asked by the New Kent Sheriff's Deputy how much he had to drink, Canning said he had none.

NEW KENT COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO