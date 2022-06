Some of these changes have been available on Android and desktop versions of Chrome for months or even years but are now making their way to iOS. For example, Enhanced Safe Browsing, which has been available on Android and desktop versions of Chrome, is finally coming to iPhones and iPads in this release. This feature is able to predict and warn users of dangerous websites by sending real-time data to Google Safe Browsing to be checked for things like malware, phishing and other threats. Chrome will also send alerts to iOS users about compromised credentials so they can change their usernames and passwords accordingly.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO