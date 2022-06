VALORANT players have found a new way to glitch into a wall on Ascent using Omen and Sage’s abilities. Glitching into walls is not a new phenomenon in VALORANT. Players have found dozens of ways to break the game on each map. Some bugs are harmless fun, while others can impact the game’s competitive integrity. A new glitch on Ascent allows players to get into walls, but it is unlikely to make a huge difference.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO