Volkswagen has revealed the first design sketches of the ID. Aero - a future fully electric limousine initially aimed for the Chinese automobile market. However, the company also confirmed that there will also be a production version for both North America and Europe, the latter of which will be produced at the company’s factory in Emden, Germany. The concept version will be unveiled on June 27, 2022. The production version - for both the Chinese, American, and European markets will be presented in 2023.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO