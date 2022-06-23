ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Hopkins addresses his suspension

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6Q6k_0gKGsek500

Former Clemson and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will have to sit out the first six games of the upcoming NFL season as he serves a six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

This week, Hopkins addressed the suspension with the media for the first time while speaking with reporters at Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee’s celebrity softball game at Chase Field in Phoenix.

“I’ve been good,” Hopkins said, via AZCardinals.com . “I have to miss six games, but you know, the team will be ready. And I’ll be ready when I’m up.”

After news of Hopkins’ suspension broke on May 2, he released a statement that night saying he was “confused and shocked” upon learning he had tested positive for a banned substance.

Hopkins told reporters he is “still doing some research right now” in an effort to determine why exactly he tested positive, and he is still hopeful the length of the suspension could get shortened.

“Hopefully, before the season starts, maybe we can get the games down a little bit,” he said. “But no, it wasn’t on me. I’m a natural. I’m pretty much a naturopathic kind of person. It’s called Ostarine and there was 0.1 percent of it found in my system and if you know what that is, it’s contamination and not something directly taken.

“I don’t take any supplements, I’ve never taken supplements, I barely take vitamins. When this happened to me I was shocked, but my (group), we’re still trying to find out what’s going on.”

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler, played only 10 games last season due to a hamstring injury and then a season-ending MCL injury that he suffered in Week 14 in December. He finished the 2021 season with 42 catches for 572 yards and a team-high eight receiving touchdowns.

Hopkins, who is continuing rehab for his knee, called the suspension “frustrating” but is confident that the Cardinals will be OK without him until he is able to return to action.

“I’m a competitor so anytime I’m not on the field, for me, it’s frustrating,” Hopkins said. “But that’s the NFL. Next man up. I have no doubt those guys will win those six games until I’m ready.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycoU0_0gKGsek500

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
City
Hopkins, SC
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Photo

Jalen Hurts played for two different elite college football programs in Alabama and Oklahoma. Naturally, there might be some debating between those two schools when it comes to who Hurts identifies with more. At this point, though, it's clear that Hurts has love for both Alabama and Oklahoma. Alabama got...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Lakers Daily

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen pens emotional letter to his son following his deal with Lakers

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen offered an emotional tribute after his son was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Lakers. Scotty Pippen Jr. is a guard who played for three years at Vanderbilt University. Despite posting some solid numbers over the course of his collegiate career, he went undrafted, with the Lakers then moving in to pick him up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Has 3-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

Bubba Wallace is ready to go. The 23XI Racing driver is set to compete in the Cup Series race in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday evening. Wallace had a three-word message before the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. "Fired up, YESSIRRR," he tweeted. Hopefully the Cup Series race from Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javale Mcgee
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Michael Jordan Logo Details Revealed: NBA World Reacts

Few logos in sports, if any, are more iconic than Michael Jordan's "Jumpman" logo. The Jumpman logo was not on Michael Jordan's first pair of legendary Nike sneakers, but they soon took over the brand. The logo, though, really had nothing to do with basketball. In fact, it was captured...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Phoenix Suns
extrainningsoftball.com

Dallis Goodnight Transferring to Georgia

Dallis Goodnight is transferring to Georgia, she announced on social media. “I’M COMING HOME,” Goodnight wrote on Instagram on Saturday. A Dacula, Georgia native, Goodnight’s new home in Athens is roughly 35 miles from her home. Goodnight, a true freshman in 2022 at Alabama, was an every...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cooper Manning's advice to Arch on his college decision

The Manning family exercised caution with Arch Manning’s recruitment. Until the family felt he was ready, Arch was in many ways off limits on the recruiting trail. The young mad was encouraged to make sure Texas was the right choice before picking the Longhorns. According to Jeff Duncan, a columnist for The Times-Picayune in New Orleans, Cooper Manning told his son to sleep on his potential commitment to Texas before announcing. Duncan noted that the next morning Arch confidently committed.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Star NFL Wide Receiver Still Wants Out

One of the best wide receivers in the National Football League still wants out heading into the 2022 regular season. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade earlier this year. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the All-Pro wide receiver still wants out of San Francisco.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy