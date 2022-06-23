Hopkins addresses his suspension

Former Clemson and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will have to sit out the first six games of the upcoming NFL season as he serves a six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

This week, Hopkins addressed the suspension with the media for the first time while speaking with reporters at Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee’s celebrity softball game at Chase Field in Phoenix.

“I’ve been good,” Hopkins said, via AZCardinals.com . “I have to miss six games, but you know, the team will be ready. And I’ll be ready when I’m up.”

After news of Hopkins’ suspension broke on May 2, he released a statement that night saying he was “confused and shocked” upon learning he had tested positive for a banned substance.

Hopkins told reporters he is “still doing some research right now” in an effort to determine why exactly he tested positive, and he is still hopeful the length of the suspension could get shortened.

“Hopefully, before the season starts, maybe we can get the games down a little bit,” he said. “But no, it wasn’t on me. I’m a natural. I’m pretty much a naturopathic kind of person. It’s called Ostarine and there was 0.1 percent of it found in my system and if you know what that is, it’s contamination and not something directly taken.

“I don’t take any supplements, I’ve never taken supplements, I barely take vitamins. When this happened to me I was shocked, but my (group), we’re still trying to find out what’s going on.”

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler, played only 10 games last season due to a hamstring injury and then a season-ending MCL injury that he suffered in Week 14 in December. He finished the 2021 season with 42 catches for 572 yards and a team-high eight receiving touchdowns.

Hopkins, who is continuing rehab for his knee, called the suspension “frustrating” but is confident that the Cardinals will be OK without him until he is able to return to action.

“I’m a competitor so anytime I’m not on the field, for me, it’s frustrating,” Hopkins said. “But that’s the NFL. Next man up. I have no doubt those guys will win those six games until I’m ready.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

