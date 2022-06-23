ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did a Clemson player's parent call out South Carolina?

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

A Clemson player’s parent appeared to call out South Carolina via social media on Thursday.

South Carolina hosted a 7-on-7 event at the Gamecocks’ indoor practice facility Thursday, and Clemson freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams was among some former Dutch Fork High School (Irmo, S.C.) players that were in attendance to watch the Dutch Fork team compete.

However, Williams was kicked out of the facility, according to his stepfather, former Dutch Fork and Ole Miss basketball star Murphy Holloway.

Holloway wrote on Twitter in response to a tweet from Lou Bezjak of The State regarding the 7-on-7 event, “They kicked my son out of the facility today when he was watching DF play. It’s all love tho”.

Williams’ mother, Courtney Holloway, later chimed in with the following tweet which included the comment, “See y’all in November,” when the Tigers and Gamecocks will play at Death Valley on Nov. 26.

A top-100 player nationally by multiple outlets coming out of Dutch Fork, Williams had 137 catches for 2,458 yards and 23 touchdowns during his high school career.

Williams, a summer enrollee at Clemson, committed to the Tigers over South Carolina and schools such as Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia, Florida State and Notre Dame, among others, last December.

