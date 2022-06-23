ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

5 Generations & 70 Years: How Anthony-Thomas Candy Co. Became a Lasting Columbus Name

By Susan Post
themetropreneur.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChocolate can be for nearly any occasion – a romantic gesture, a congratulations, a condolence or just because. It’s a special treat at the holidays or for birthdays. And for 70 years, Central Ohioans have turned to one particular brand of chocolate for these moments and everything in...

themetropreneur.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Keep it or sell your Antiques: What are they worth?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We asked our viewers to send in their pictures of items they want to know what their antiques or collectibles are worth. Auction Ohio auctioneer Chris Davis explains is these items are worth " Keep It, Sell It or Toss It: Is your item worth anything?" with Good Day Columbus Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Anthony-Thomas Candy Company Celebrates 70 Years

Candy has a way of becoming a tradition. Nick Trifelos, national sales manager at Anthony-Thomas Candy Company, says they hear from customers that remember being young and receiving chocolate from their grandparents, and as the years have passed, they’ve become that grandparent, gifting chocolate to their grandkids. “We’ve been...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Latest Central Ohio Wedding News

The Barn of Hidden Valley recently held its first wedding. Nestled between New Albany and Granville, this rustic venue offers hourly and full-day rentals with access to the barn, dressing rooms, a patio and outdoor spaces. Tables and chairs are provided; an event planner and coordinator can be added for an additional fee. 4212 Northridge Road, Alexandria; 614-896-4309; thebarnhv.com.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Celebrating 50 years of ComFest at Goodale Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being held virtually the last two years, Community Fest, also known as ComFest, returned to Goodale Park. Starting Friday, June 24, and concluding on Sunday, June 26, this year's event is a celebration of 50 years of community, social activism, and education. Goodale Park...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
614now.com

This beloved Columbus bar and music venue is permanently closing

After 13 years, The Shrunken Head is ready to call it quits. In a statement posted to the Facebook page of the long-standing Columbus bar and music venue yesterday evening, owners Andreas Kleinert and Kristy Venrick announced that it plans to shutter before the end of the month. The Shrunken...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: HouseTaco

The obvious attention-getting opener here is something on the lines of “Mexico has invaded the Ohio Statehouse.” That said, we live in strange times, and openers like that can take unexpected turns. So, instead, let’s start with a less interesting statement: A newish player has taken over the old Milo’s space inside the Ohio Statehouse, it’s called HouseTaco, and it serves tacos.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Scully
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus teen leaves behind legacy of service

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A legacy of service and love for others. Family and friends of Makenzi Ridley are working to keep her name and work alive. This Friday marks one year since the 17-year-old was killed, her young life cut short by a stray bullet. Makenzi's family and...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

ComFest returns to Goodale Park, celebrates 50th anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – ComFest, a volunteer-organized festival honoring community and activism, is returning to Goodale Park on Friday after virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Celebrating its 50th anniversary, ComFest began in 1972 with student activists and small business owners who wanted to celebrate community. Subsequently, antiwar protests had begun on college campuses […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Aficionadough: Iacono’s Ristorante – Run to the (Shawnee) Hills for the Best Pizza Buffet of Our Times

Some people love parades. I love a buffet. In 2016, I did an extensive survey of lunchtime pizza buffets in Columbus. In that era, I determined that the Iacono’s pizza buffet (at 4452 Kenny Rd.), while the most expensive pizza buffet offering, was definitely the best choice in town. Subsequently, I patronized the Kenny Road lunch buffet no fewer than 50 times through MLK Day 2020. It was the only buffet that ever mattered. Then a global pandemic blew up the restaurant business. Iacono’s never closed the Kenny Road location, but hours were reduced and the dumped dine-in service has not yet returned for any day of the week.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candies#Anthony Thomas Candy Co#Central Ohioans#The Crystal Fountain
Record-Herald

Nine new stores opening at Destination Outlets

Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville recently opened multiple businesses and have announced more openings for this summer and fall. A list of the businesses opening in the near future include Launch Entertainment, Gizmo’s ToyLab, Philly Pretzel Factory, Rack Room Shoes, and Versona. Stores that have recently opened include Carter’s Outlet Clearance, Open Box Outlet, Woof Gang Bakery, and Vera Bradley. A 6,000 square-foot dog park has also newly-opened.
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH
dayton.com

WORTH THE DRIVE: Explore the family-friendly country charm of Marion, Ohio

If you’re in need of a weekend getaway or a one-day road trip, Marion, Ohio, offers a little bit of everything for those looking to relax and have fun. ExploreWORTH THE DRIVE: Hocking Hills State Park constructing new overnight lodge opening this fall. Located along State Route 23, Marion...
NBC4 Columbus

Red, White & BOOM! 2022: What you need to know

Where to watch There are magnificent views of the Red, White, and BOOM! fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. July 1 throughout the city of Columbus including downtown, Franklinton, Short North, and more. But for those who don’t like crowds, NBC4’s on-air and online broadcast is a great option to watch 2022’s 40th anniversary show. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
chainstoreage.com

Kroger to expand Ohio dairy facility

The Kroger Co. is bolstering its ability to provide long shelf-life high protein drinks, non-dairy and dairy products. America’s largest grocer will undertake a 35,000 square-foot expansion at the Tamarack Farms Dairy facility in Newark, Ohio to support the implementation of a state-of-the-art aseptic milk line. The line will be capable of manufacturing products such as half and half, heavy whipping cream, coffee creamers, and milk beverages. The new line will also allow the facility to support over 150 jobs.
NEWARK, OH
Axios Columbus

This $8 million mansion on the Scioto River is for sale

If you've got $8 million lying around and dream of living in a decadent European-style estate without leaving Ohio, here's your chance.Up for sale: A 32,675-square foot behemoth on the Scioto River.4500 Dublin Road is the second-largest private home in Franklin County, behind only Les Wexner's New Albany estate.Details: This Tuscan-themed home is adorned with hand-painted murals, pillars around every corner and copious balconies, including one overlooking the front entrance.Other features include — deep breath — a clay tennis court, sauna, hair salon, commercial kitchen, indoor waterfall, elevator, sledding hill, pool and river docks.All told, there are 16 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms, including the accompanying guest cottages and apartments. The intrigue: The home dates back to 1990, but original owner Don Ettore was inspired by his European travels and had it completely rebuilt. He died in 2001 before the renovations were complete and the house has changed hands several times since, at one point owned by Charley Shin of Charley's Philly Steaks. Listing agents: Stephanie Hyer and Scott E. Street of Sotheby's International Realty.See more photos
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
visitdublinohio.com

5 Paths to Outdoor Bliss in Dublin

If you’re like us, you know that time with family and friends is precious. Sometimes, the best memories are made outdoors. That’s why, here in Dublin, our parks and open spaces percolate with warm community spirit. You’ll find us downright neighborly. Dublin welcomes you to enjoy a gentle getaway where you’ll have room to roam, creature comforts close by, and fresh air for miles. Curious?
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where to park for Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are plenty of transportation options to choose from to get to the 2.5 square miles Downtown that Red, White and BOOM! spans. In addition to private lots scattered throughout the area, spots in garages run by the Arena District, Columbus Commons, and Greater Columbus Convention Center can be reserved ahead of time.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy