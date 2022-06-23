ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westover, MD

Local church to host memorial service honoring DFC Glenn Hilliard

By Javari Burnett
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTOVER, Md. – In Westover, efforts to honor the legacy of the late Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard continue this weekend with a memorial service. St. James United Methodist Church is spearheading the event, which will include...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Inaugural Pride Parade held in Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The first-ever Pride Festival was held in Downtown Salisbury on Saturday. 47 ABC’s Hannah Cechini was out there with the 47 ABC Live Truck helping to celebrate the festival. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
easternshorepost.com

Exmore Hosts Annual Juneteenth Festival in Town Park

Story and Photos by Stefanie Jackson – The 23rd annual Juneteenth festival in Exmore on Saturday, June 18, celebrated the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Texas finally heard the news that they had gained their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.
EXMORE, VA
WMDT.com

Harry K. Foundation receives donation

MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Chamber of Commerce presented the Harry K. Foundation with a $6,000 check. The Harry K. Foundation helps combat food insecurity in the community and is working to defeat childhood hunger throughout Delaware. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

First-ever Salisbury Pride Parade and Festival leaves bold, colorful mark downtown

SALISBURY, Md.- A bright and bold statement was made Saturday afternoon, as the first-ever Salisbury Pride Festival left its mark downtown. “It is so relieving and anxious at the same time to be able to create such a wonderful event for downtown Salisbury that has the possibility of being bigger and larger each year it happens,” Salisbury P-FLAG Executive Director Mark DeLancey said.
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westover, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
City
Friendship, MD
WMDT.com

Next One Up Program brings Baltimore Teens to work in OC ahead of college

OCEAN CITY, Md- Young Adults from Baltimore are getting the chance to work in Ocean City, learn life skills, and live together thanks to the Next One Up program. “It feels really good to have that responsibility it’s something new completely new I’ve never done it before but it’s exciting for me to have experienced,” said Aaqil Briggs, who is working at Blue Bimini Boat Services this summer.
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfc#Dfc Glenn Hilliard#Somerset#Naacp
Cape Gazette

James H. Groves Adult High School graduates celebrate commencement

On June 6, 48 graduates walked across the stage during Sussex County Vocational Technical School District's James H. Groves Adult High School program's 58th annual commencement. Dr. Kevin Carson, superintendent of the Sussex County Vocational Technical School District, and Maureen Whelan, director of adult and prison education for the State...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
fox5dc.com

Ocean City, College Park July 4th firework shows canceled due to labor, supply shortages

Ocean City and College Park have both announced their Independence Day firework shows will be canceled due to both labor shortages and supply chain issues. Ocean City officials say they received the "surprising" news about the cancelation of two July 4th firework shows from the firework company. The company told officials that labor shortages resulted in having inadequate staff to host the events as expected.
starpublications.online

Historic marker dedicated at Trap Pond’s Jason Beach on Juneteenth holiday

On paper, Trap Pond was not segregated in the mid-1900s but those who lived in the area at the time know otherwise. Jason Beach, later known as Cypress Point after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 desegregated the park, was where African Americans from Sussex County and beyond went to have picnics, dance, socialize, and hold baptisms and other religious ceremonies.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WMDT.com

Robotics camp exposes young students to STEM related fields

BERLIN, Md. – In Berlin, the Scholars 4 STEM program is looking to create future engineers with the return of its robotics summer camp. Scholars 4 STEM is a grassroot mentoring program aiming to provide STEM-engagement opportunities to students across the eastern shore. Led by former and current NASA...
BERLIN, MD
moderncampground.com

Jellystone Park Chincoteague Island Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Blue Water partnered with the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly opened Jellystone Park Chincoteague Island on June 9. Among those in attendance were Hope Palmer, director of corporate communications; Jessica Nichols, director of campground operations; and Dante Iocona, regional operations manager at Blue Water.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: It’s the Traffic

On Tuesday the drive through St.Michaels’ main street at 10:30 am was stopped for a time, then moved slowly; bumper to bumper. It was stop and go traffic all the way through town. Upon reaching the far end of St. Michaels, finally, I saw that the opposing traffic was sitting at Seymour and that cars were wasting gas all the way down the road to Lincoln. The culprits for the standstill? Sidewalk repair and replacement. An entire lane had been blocked off. After shopping at Grauls, of course the gruesome situation replayed itself in the other direction. Traffic is getting worse at the best of times, but the thought of enduring this sidewalk repair for who knows how long would test even the most patient of us.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Grace Otley takes the 2022 Miss Delaware crown

Miss Dover Grace Otley took the 2022 Miss Delaware crown at the Milton Theatre June 17. Her platform is teaching others to love themselves through music. Her talent was singing while playing the violin and piano. Taking first runner-up was Miss Brandywine Allison Dayton. Second runner-up went to Miss Coastal...
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Fair leaders are excited as opening day draws near

HARRINGTON, Del.- With only 28 days until opening day of the Delaware State Fair, officials are hard at work putting together the final touches. The Fair will run in Harrington from July 21st to the 30th. Danny Aguilar, the fair’s Assistant General Manager, says said final preparations include counting ribbons for livestock and exhibits, picking up phone calls, and more. But Aguliar said, that work will pick up even more after the Fourth of July holiday.
HARRINGTON, DE
rehobothfoodie.com

SPAIN (Ocean City, Md)

Peter Elias' SPAIN restaurant and wine bar is one of the most beautifully designed eateries in Ocean City. Perched high atop the new Cambria Hotel at the west end of St. Louis Avenue (13 St. Louis), it offers breathtaking views of the Rt. 50 drawbridge, the Ocean City Inlet, West Ocean City, the Inlet end of the boardwalk and even Assateague Island/State Park. That's all nice, but wait til you taste the food and the cocktails!
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Mobile home destroyed by fire in Bethany Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, MD- A fire at the Engola Beach Estate mobile home park in Rehoboth Beach destroyed a home Thursday night, with firefighters working to stop the damage from spreading to surrounding units. “I opened my door and all I could see was orange,” said next-door neighbor Judi Hatchel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy