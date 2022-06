(Byrnes Mill) Shortly after midnight early Sunday morning, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the gas station at Highway PP and Highway 30 for a shooting. When deputies arrived, they were advised by a small group of (mostly) teenagers that someone had shot into their vehicle, and one round struck the victim. One 16-year-old juvenile male suffered from a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO