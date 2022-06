A former USA Today deputy editor published an opinion column in the New York Post slamming his former employer for demoting him for tweeting that only women get pregnant. The author claimed that his plight was a consequence of USA Today’s "diversity committees" controlling newsrooms. He also warned that it will ultimately backfire after they’ve lost "half their potential readers to pursue their activist staffer’s narrow political agendas."

