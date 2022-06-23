Shooting at Benny's Car Wash leaves 1 dead

It was a violent end to the weekend in Lafayette as local police say one female is dead and a male is injured following two separate shootings. The first shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night as officers were called out to the 400 block of Hilda Street. Police say the male suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound after being involved in an argument with other people.
A Monday morning fire at a Baton Rouge apartment complex caused by a malfunctioning dryer left almost a dozen people displaced, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. at an apartment in the Park Place Apartments complex on S. Harrells Ferry Road. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming out of one apartment.
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – A Sunday (June 26) evening house fire in New Roads led to the temporary closure of False River Road and left more than one firefighter with heat exhaustion, officials say. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), the blaze occurred at a residence...
The 7th annual Freedom Fest Triathlon in New Roads has everyone sweating this year. The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission says our roads actually became more deadly during the peak of the pandemic lockdown.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire officials re-opened False River Road around 6 p.m. after battling a multi-story house fire since earlier this afternoon. According to Point Coupee Fire District 5, the fire has been extinguished but the building is a total loss. Chief Pedro Leonard says the cause of...
Bicyclist killed after getting struck by car in Ascension Parish, State Police say. Melvin White, 61, of Gonzales, was killed after getting struck by a car while riding his bicycle on Highway 61 in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Vehicle fire causes traffic delays on I-10 East near...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department recently made a traffic stop on I-110. The traffic stop took place after the officer noticed a speeding vehicle. That vehicle was a 2019 Nissan Sentra and it was driven by Catherine F. Robbins, 22, of...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon. According to the La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, they were notified that three people went missing at the mouth of the Blind River around 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.
MAUREPAS - A man was found dead and two more are unaccounted for amid a search for missing boaters in Lake Maurepas. Late Monday morning, officials with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the body of one of those boaters, 48-year-old Michael Bryant of Denham Springs, was recovered. Crews continue to search the lake for the other two boaters, 18-year-old Zachary LeDuff of Greenwell Springs and 20-year-old Zane Bryant of Denham Springs, into Monday afternoon.
Louisiana Man Struck and Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Bicycle Crash on US 61. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 26, 2022, that on June 25, shortly after 9:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on US 61 south of LA 73, north of Germany Road in Ascension Parish. Melvin White, 61, of Gonzales, Louisiana was killed in the crash. According to the preliminary investigation, White was traveling west from a private drive onto US 61 when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota Camry traveling northbound on US 61. At the same time, a 2020 Hyundai Kona was following the Toyota Camry in the left lane. Prior to stopping, the Camry collided with a bicyclist on the road. White died at the scene from his injuries.
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A man shot several times at a group of deputies and damaged sheriff's vehicles before they returned fire and were able to arrest him. The West Feliciana Sheriff's Office received several calls Friday afternoon about a man causing disturbances in his neighborhood. According to Sheriff Brian Spillman, the man's parents called deputies multiple times to have him removed from their home.
An Amite woman has been arrested after human remains were found underneath an unoccupied home on Friday, June 24. Authorities with the Amite Police Department obtained a search warrant and went to a home in the 300 block of South Third Street. It's unclear yet what led to the search warrant.
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead at 6700 block of Renoir Avenue late Friday night. According to authorities, police responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. where they found 49-year-old Kimberly Dean dead inside her home from what appeared to be trauma inflicted.
BATON ROUGE - Three people were involved in a shootout at a busy gas station that left a man dead. Baton Rouge Police swarmed the Benny's car wash and B-Quik gas station on Perkins Road around 1:20 p.m. in response to the shooting. Richard Eackles Sr., 27, was found dead next to a vehicle at the car vacuums.
Film screening of ‘Uncommon Allies’ at SU to start conversation on violence in the community. Officials behind Mayor-President Broome's Summer of Hope initiative are hosting a discussion panel and screening of the film "Uncommon Allies" on Tuesday. Firefighters extinguish New Roads house fire, re-open False River Road. Updated:...
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office responded multiple times to a residence in St. Francisville involving a man causing a disturbance. According to officials, Deandrick Brown, 24, has a history of mental illness and was reported by family members to be off his medication and threatening violence toward them. Officials stated Brown was causing the disturbance at a residence on Indian Mound Road on Friday, June 24.
