The Astros and Yankees’ four-game series over the weekend provided great theater, and gave us what might very well be a preview of more drama to come in October. The series had everything -- two walk-off hits by Aaron Judge, an Astros combined no-hitter (the second time they’ve done this at Yankee Stadium) and a dominant start by 39-year-old Justin Verlander, who is well on his way to building yet another Cy Young case.

MLB ・ 15 HOURS AGO