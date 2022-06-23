ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntville OPP confirm arrest in Circle K robbery on Hanes Road

By Media Release
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 22, 2022 at 12:38 a.m. Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Circle K store on Hanes Road in Huntsville after a man entered the store, demanded “everything”...

doppleronline.ca

Suspect has been allegedly arrested in relation to a robbery at Circle K

Sources are telling Huntsville Doppler that an individual has been arrested in connection with a robbery at Circle K on Hanes Road and that there is no concern for public safety. The incident took place on June 22 at approximately 12:30 a.m. It is alleged that an individual took an...
