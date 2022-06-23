Huntville OPP confirm arrest in Circle K robbery on Hanes Road

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after being charged with robbery and assault. Authorities say on June 22, deputies responded to Highway 411 outside of the Gadsden City Limits to find a man covered in blood in the roadway. The victim said he was attacked by a man with a machete. The man was taken to UAB hospital by Survival Flight, and after surgery is in stable condition.

