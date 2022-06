HONOLULU (KITV4) - A woman was arrested Monday evening after assaulting a nurse at the Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. 70-year-old Patricia Turcot was arrested on Monday evening after physically assaulting a Kaiser nurse. According to reports, the nurse “was in the performance of her duties as a registered nurse at the hospital” and Turcot allegedly caused her injury after becoming “upset with hospital employees over the discharge of a patient at the hospital”.

