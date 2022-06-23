Siena Men's hoops look ahead to 2022-23 season

At Schenectady’s Central Park, the Albany Athletics are looking to make it four in a row. “I’m expecting us to hit the ball well and come out here playing good baseball,” said Joe Altieri, Albany Athletics manager and general manager. The annual Price Chopper/Market 32 Baseball Fest...
Susan Silverstein has seen more than her fair share of Bishop Maginn High School graduations. In fact, this year marked graduation number 24. “I think this world needs a lot of really good people, and I fully believe this class will do it,” Silverstein said. “They are going to go out and change the world.”
TROY, N.Y. — Columbia High School celebrated its graduating Class of 2022. The commencement ceremony was held on a warm, sunny summer morning in the McDonough Sports Complex at Hudson Valley Community College. The Blue Devils adorned in blue and white caps and gowns were full of excitement with...
I watched my son's baseball game last weekend, and on this beautiful Sunday were several hot air balloons up in the sky. They were so graceful and pretty. All I thought was the view had to be spectacular. A hot air balloon is on my bucket list for me, especially...
There are a ton of chain restaurants in Clifton Park and a few locally owned non-chains. A local husband and wife team have built a new tavern restaurant that will bring the community together with a hometown feel. Mel Hathaway is not unfamiliar with a chain restaurant. He has operated...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Longtime Spa City resident Elizabeth “Bet” Smith celebrated her 106th birthday on Sunday, marking the start of a new year for the beloved centenarian. Born on June 26, 1916, Smith has experienced a lot in her 106 years, and she’s still finding ways...
What is the Hudson Valley's favorite cookie? Many believe that the favorite is the s'more flavored Mallomar. When Mallomar cookies hit the shelves people go crazy and I can't help but feel bad for them. The Hudson Valley region of New York has so many awesome bakeries that offer spectacular...
When Six Flags Great Escape opens in Queensbury, you know Summer has officially arrived! As of today the park will be open 7 days a week! The water park will be open each day from 12 noon until 5:30pm and the amusement park will be open each day from 11am until 6pm. There will be some extended hours for holidays and weekends from now until Monday September 5th, Labor Day.
Albany Police are warning neighbors Sunday evening that a black bear and cub were spotted wandering on Aspen Circle near Krumkill road. Police say you should not approach the animals and should call police if you see them.
Albany Police say one man was shot near 2nd Street and Judson Street in Albany Sunday. Police spokesman Steve Smith said the man walked into Albany Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the hip.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After working in many different positions at Pittsfield High School for more than 16 years, Maggie Harrington-Esko has been tapped as the new principal. She will replace Henry Duval, who is retiring in the fall after nearly 30 years in public education. Esko began her career...
Mario Johnson, also know as DJ Hollyw8d began "More Music, Less Violence" during the height of the pandemic in 2020. It first started off as a pop up show in Troy and has since branched out in different cities in the Capital Region. DJ Hollyw8d kicked off today’s event at...
Comments / 0