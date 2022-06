CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW)- According to the American Red Cross of Wisconsin; volunteers are providing comfort and aid for essentials (ex. meals, replacement clothes) to a family of 13 displaced by a fire at their home early Sunday on State Highway 55 in Crandon. Nine of those displaced are children under the age of 18. Our volunteers will continue to help this family through the next steps on their recovery.

FOREST COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO