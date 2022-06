SHREVEPORT, La. - The heat and humidity will continue across the region on Sunday. High temperatures will range from the upper 90s to lower 100s. This combined with the humidity will make for heat index values climbing to between 105 and 109 degrees. A rare summer cold front will arrive late Sunday afternoon and evening with big changes that are certain to be more pleasing if you're fed up with this heat.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO