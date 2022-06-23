ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Travelers Championship Friday tee times, TV and streaming info

 3 days ago
Photo: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour is back to business this week in Cromwell, Connecticut, at TPC River Highlands for the 2022 Travelers Championship.

A favorite event each and every year among the players, this year’s Travelers field is loaded with four of the world’s top-10 players, including Nos. 1 and 2 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who opened with a 62 on Thursday. J.T. Poston later posted a 62 of his own to tie for the lead.

Xander Schauffele hit all 18 greens Thursday en route to a 63. Anirban Lahiri had a notable first round, as he parred all 18 holes to post a first-round 70.

The course is one of the shortest on Tour at 6,852 yards and plays to a par of 70. From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship.

Travelers: Yardage book | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Second round tee times

1st hole

Time Players

6:45 a.m. Russell Knox, Doc Redman, Hayden Buckley

6:55 a.m. Austin Cook, Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky

7:05 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Aaron Wise, Matthias Schwab

7:15 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Robert Streb, Luke Donald

7:25 a.m. K.H. Lee, Sepp Straka, Patton Kizzire

7:35 a.m. Cameron Champ, J.T. Poston, Matthew Wolff

7:45 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Carlos Ortiz, Ryan Palmer

7:55 a.m. Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler, Adam Long

8:05 a.m. Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, Denny McCarthy

8:15 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman, Brandon Hagy

8:25 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, David Skinns, Jared Wolfe

8:35 a.m. Michael Gligic, Joshua Creel, Ben Silverman

8:45 a.m. Curtis Thompson, Brett Drewitt, Adam D’Amario

12 p.m. Brian Harman, Jonas Blixt

12:10 p.m. Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala, Max McGreevy

12:20 p.m. Doug Ghim, Scott Gutschewski, Brandon Wu

12:30 p.m. Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III, Jason Day

12:40 p.m. Luke List, Ryan Armour, Tony Finau

12:50 p.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Xander Schauffele, Tom Hoge

1 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson

1:10 p.m. Chad Ramey, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang

1:20 p.m. Harold Varner III, Matthew NeSmith, Mito Pereira

1:30 p.m. Bill Haas, Morgan Hoffmann, Trey Mullinax

1:40 p.m. Brian Stuard, Rory Sabbatini, Anirban Lahiri

1:50 p.m. Dawie van der Walt, Paul Barjon, Patrick Flavin

2 p.m. Greyson Sigg, Austin Smotherman, Michael Thorbjornsen

10th hole

Time Players

6:45 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Adam Svensson

6:55 a.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Hank Lebioda, Taylor Moore

7:05 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Brendan Steele, Lee Hodges

7:15 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Dylan Frittelli, Kevin Tway

7:25 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Marc Leishman

7:35 a.m. Sam Burns, Joel Dahmen, Keegan Bradley

7:45 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Zach Johnson

7:55 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Keith Mitchell, Kramer Hickok

8:05 a.m. Troy Merritt, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings

8:15 a.m. Matt Wallace, Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley

8:25 a.m. Adam Schenk, Alex Smalley, Christopher Gotterup

8:35 a.m. Ben Kohles, Nick Hardy, Callum Tarren

8:45 a.m. Seth Reeves, Justin Lower, Benjamin James

12 p.m. Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan, Stephan Jaeger

12:10 p.m. Kelly Kraft, Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:20 p.m. Scott Piercy, J.J. Henry, Chesson Hadley

12:30 p.m. Cam Davis, Mark Hubbard, Brandt Snedeker

12:40 p.m. Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley

12:50 p.m. C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Danny Willett

1 p.m. Andrew Landry, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin

1:10 p.m. Martin Laird, Richy Werenski, Charley Hoffman

1:20 p.m. Jason Kokrak, Jim Herman, William McGirt

1:30 p.m. Brice Garnett, James Hahn, John Huh

1:40 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale, Tommy Fleetwood

1:50 p.m. Beau Hossler, Andrew Novak, Conrad Shindler

2 p.m. Bo Hoag, Dylan Wu, Cole Hammer

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Friday, June 24th

TV

Golf Channel: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, June 25th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 26th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Travelers Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC River Highlands

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Xander Schauffele. The 28-year-old claimed his sixth PGA Tour win and second of the season after holding off Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston by two shots to win the 2022 Travelers Championship. Schauffele shot a 2-under 69 in the final round at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for his first solo win since the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
