2022 Travelers Championship Friday tee times, TV and streaming info
The PGA Tour is back to business this week in Cromwell, Connecticut, at TPC River Highlands for the 2022 Travelers Championship.
A favorite event each and every year among the players, this year’s Travelers field is loaded with four of the world’s top-10 players, including Nos. 1 and 2 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who opened with a 62 on Thursday. J.T. Poston later posted a 62 of his own to tie for the lead.
Xander Schauffele hit all 18 greens Thursday en route to a 63. Anirban Lahiri had a notable first round, as he parred all 18 holes to post a first-round 70.
The course is one of the shortest on Tour at 6,852 yards and plays to a par of 70. From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship.
Travelers: Yardage book | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
Second round tee times
1st hole
Time Players
6:45 a.m. Russell Knox, Doc Redman, Hayden Buckley
6:55 a.m. Austin Cook, Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky
7:05 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Aaron Wise, Matthias Schwab
7:15 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Robert Streb, Luke Donald
7:25 a.m. K.H. Lee, Sepp Straka, Patton Kizzire
7:35 a.m. Cameron Champ, J.T. Poston, Matthew Wolff
7:45 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Carlos Ortiz, Ryan Palmer
7:55 a.m. Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler, Adam Long
8:05 a.m. Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, Denny McCarthy
8:15 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman, Brandon Hagy
8:25 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, David Skinns, Jared Wolfe
8:35 a.m. Michael Gligic, Joshua Creel, Ben Silverman
8:45 a.m. Curtis Thompson, Brett Drewitt, Adam D’Amario
12 p.m. Brian Harman, Jonas Blixt
12:10 p.m. Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala, Max McGreevy
12:20 p.m. Doug Ghim, Scott Gutschewski, Brandon Wu
12:30 p.m. Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III, Jason Day
12:40 p.m. Luke List, Ryan Armour, Tony Finau
12:50 p.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Xander Schauffele, Tom Hoge
1 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson
1:10 p.m. Chad Ramey, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang
1:20 p.m. Harold Varner III, Matthew NeSmith, Mito Pereira
1:30 p.m. Bill Haas, Morgan Hoffmann, Trey Mullinax
1:40 p.m. Brian Stuard, Rory Sabbatini, Anirban Lahiri
1:50 p.m. Dawie van der Walt, Paul Barjon, Patrick Flavin
2 p.m. Greyson Sigg, Austin Smotherman, Michael Thorbjornsen
10th hole
Time Players
6:45 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Adam Svensson
6:55 a.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Hank Lebioda, Taylor Moore
7:05 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Brendan Steele, Lee Hodges
7:15 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Dylan Frittelli, Kevin Tway
7:25 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Marc Leishman
7:35 a.m. Sam Burns, Joel Dahmen, Keegan Bradley
7:45 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Zach Johnson
7:55 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Keith Mitchell, Kramer Hickok
8:05 a.m. Troy Merritt, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings
8:15 a.m. Matt Wallace, Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley
8:25 a.m. Adam Schenk, Alex Smalley, Christopher Gotterup
8:35 a.m. Ben Kohles, Nick Hardy, Callum Tarren
8:45 a.m. Seth Reeves, Justin Lower, Benjamin James
12 p.m. Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan, Stephan Jaeger
12:10 p.m. Kelly Kraft, Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:20 p.m. Scott Piercy, J.J. Henry, Chesson Hadley
12:30 p.m. Cam Davis, Mark Hubbard, Brandt Snedeker
12:40 p.m. Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley
12:50 p.m. C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Danny Willett
1 p.m. Andrew Landry, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin
1:10 p.m. Martin Laird, Richy Werenski, Charley Hoffman
1:20 p.m. Jason Kokrak, Jim Herman, William McGirt
1:30 p.m. Brice Garnett, James Hahn, John Huh
1:40 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale, Tommy Fleetwood
1:50 p.m. Beau Hossler, Andrew Novak, Conrad Shindler
2 p.m. Bo Hoag, Dylan Wu, Cole Hammer
How to watch
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Friday, June 24th
TV
Golf Channel: 3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, June 25th
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS:
3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday, June 26th
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS:
3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.
Comments / 0