ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Emma Talley finishes opening round without putter after 'freak' accident at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

By Beth Ann Nichols
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5EQO_0gKGa16B00
Emma Talley at the 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play in Las Vegas. (Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

BETHESDA, Md. – Emma Talley often hits her left foot with her putter. Not hard enough to break a toe. Just enough to let out a little steam, coupled with a “Gosh, dang it.”

On Thursday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, a day that was already tough by any standard on Congressional’s Blue Course, Talley’s got tougher when she struck her foot with the putter after a short missed putt on the sixth hole and damaged her club.

“It was a freak accident,” said Talley, who said the club had probably weakened over time. While Rule 4.1a(2) says that regardless of the nature of what caused the damage, the damaged club can be treated as conforming for the rest of the round, Talley instead pulled out her 58-degree wedge to replace her putter.

KPMG Women’s PGA: Leaderboard | Photos

The former U.S. Women’s Amateur and NCAA champion played her last four holes in 3 over, finishing at 6-over 78. The tears flowed during and after the round. Talley said she felt both frustrated and embarrassed.

“Obviously you want to shed light when you’re out here,” said Talley. “If they didn’t see what happened, they’d probably think I snapped it over my leg.”

That was far from the case.

In Gee Chun leads after a sensational 8-under 64. On Friday, the field will be cut to top 60 and ties.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To The 'Putt Of The Year'

Tim Petrovic dropped what very well could be the putt of the year in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship over the weekend. The American golfer was able to bounce back from a string of bogies with a miraculous putt that ran several feet past the hole before reversing course and saving par.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Sir Nick Faldo on Brooks Koepka's shock LIV Golf move: "Someone hit his number"

Sir Nick Faldo believes "somebody hit Brooks Koepka's number" which is why he eventually signed up to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Faldo, 64, was as surprised as many golf fans to hear of the four-time major champion's commitment to the new breakaway series commissioned by Greg Norman.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpmg#Putter#Kpmg Women#Bethesda#Congressional#U S Women
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Travelers Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC River Highlands

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Xander Schauffele. The 28-year-old claimed his sixth PGA Tour win and second of the season after holding off Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston by two shots to win the 2022 Travelers Championship. Schauffele shot a 2-under 69 in the final round at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for his first solo win since the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: 'Putt Of The Year' Made On PGA Champions Tour

Tim Petrovic had one heck of a putt during the PGA Champions Tour on Sunday. Petrovic had a four-over score heading into this hole and needed to sink this putt in order to stay at that score. At first, the ball went way past the hole but it then slowly...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

In KPMG lead, Lexi Thompson misses on short par putt

As she tries to win her second career major championship, Lexi Thompson will again have to battle the putting demons. Holding a two-shot lead Sunday at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Thompson left herself 2 feet for par at Congressional Country Club's par-4 14th hole. Her next putt didn't even touch the hole.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour boss hits out at "fiction" being spread about LIV Golf

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley has blasted the media for spreading “fiction” as the golf war escalates with LIV Golf. Pelley has been silent in recent weeks and months as Tour bosses at Wentworth HQ grapple with how to proceed with the Saudi-backed league and the delicate situation it has presented.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Lexi Thompson, once again, falls short in a major that she had control of

Lexi Thompson finally appeared on the cusp of flipping her script in major championships. But when the plot reached its conclusion Sunday afternoon at Congressional Country Club, the ending was all too familiar. Thompson had again fallen short in a major championship that she had control of. After four back-nine...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Watch Haotong Li, who nearly quit the game 10 months ago, hole this outrageous birdie putt to win again

Say what you like about Haotong Li, when he wins he does it with some style. Ten months on from nearly quitting the game because he was so frustrated with his form, the 26-year-old from China is, for the third time and for the first time in 4½ years, a winner on the DP World Tour. Leading from start-to-finish, Li, a member of the International side at the 2019 Presidents Cup, claimed the BMW International Open title. An eventful birdie on the first playoff hole was enough to beat Belgium’s Thomas Pieters after the pair tied on 22-under-par 266 at the Nord Eichenried course just outside Munich.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Morgan Hoffmann makes cut in final start of medical exemption at Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. — On his third and final PGA Tour medical exemption start, Morgan Hoffmann finally saw his hard work pay off. Hoffmann, who was diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy in 2016, returned to competitive play after a three-year lull at the RBC Heritage Classic in April and then played the Wells Fargo Championship, but missed both cuts. He's put on 20 pounds of muscle since then and at the Travelers Championship, he made the cut on the number (2 under).
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 UNC target put on ‘memorable display’ during June second live period

Hubert Davis hasn’t been very active with class of 2024 prospects but one recent point guard who received an offer from the Tar Heels continues his breakout spring and summer. 2024 five-star guard Tre Johnsonhas been arguably the top player in the class through the early parts of the summer evaluation periods and he continued his stellar play this past weekend. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi was at the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Showcase over the weekend and came away even more impressed with the 6-foot-5 Johnson than he was before. “We are a few years deep into these scholastic evaluation...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC baseball finishes season as consensus top-15 team

The UNC baseball program had a terrific turnaround to the 2022 season and because of that, ends the season as a consensus top-15 team in the country. The Tar Heels finished the season 42-22 and played host to a Regional and Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament. They would eventually lose to Arkansas 2-0 in the Super Regional. UNC’s highest ranking in the final polls was No. 13 in the Baseball America poll. They were highest in both the NCBWA and USA Today poll at No. 15. Diamond Heels wrap up the 2022 season as a consensus top 15 team. pic.twitter.com/hRpt31LPzG — Carolina Baseball...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy