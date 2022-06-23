ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC continues outreach in communities with low vaccine rates

pix11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn has the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate out...

pix11.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Eric Adams responds to Roe v. Wade ruling

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined PIX11 News to react to a recent Supreme Court decision. Where the abortion battle goes next after Roe v. …. LGBTQ community fears overturning Roe may lead to …. Double lung transplant recipient defies odds, walks …. Thousands in NYC protest Supreme Court’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New Yorkers react to Supreme Court ruling

Some New Yorkers were angered by the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. 3 bodies found in Queens home may have been there …. 1 dead, 4 injured when car hits pedestrians in Brooklyn: …. Sizzling heat over Pride weekend in NY, NJ. New Yorkers protest Roe v. Wade...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

New York officials promised the state would continue to provide safe and legal abortions. Dozens of stolen catalytic converters found in New …. Dozens of stolen catalytic converters found in New …. Renaissance man shares works of art. Sizzling weekend on the way. Long Island woman receives breast reconstruction …
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Vaccines
Brooklyn, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
pix11.com

Hottest weekend temps of the month come as NYC Pride March nears

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state area is expecting to see the hottest weekend of the month as high pressure remains over the region through the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and noticeably warmer as that high pressure moves offshore and winds shift to the southwest. The high temperatures across the region are expected to soar into the upper 80s to low 90s. In addition to the heat, the air quality will be poor. Those with respiratory illnesses should limit outdoor activities tomorrow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Renaissance man David Dubal shares his artwork after decades of it being kept private

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After 35 years as a professor of piano at Julliard, David Dubal is now gaining praise for this artwork, which he’s been working on for decades. So why is he sharing his massive collection now? Mr. G met up with Dubal at Central Park Fine Arts to find out. Dubal says he loves the idea that someone else will finally get to enjoy his paintings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy