NYC continues outreach in communities with low vaccine rates

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state area is expecting to see the hottest weekend of the month as high pressure remains over the region through the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and noticeably warmer as that high pressure moves offshore and winds shift to the southwest. The high temperatures across the region are expected to soar into the upper 80s to low 90s. In addition to the heat, the air quality will be poor. Those with respiratory illnesses should limit outdoor activities tomorrow.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO