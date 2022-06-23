ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Why It's Highly Unlikely that Kyrie Irving Joins LeBron and the Lakers

By Wil Leitner
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0dGs_0gKGYCif00

Brian Windhorst: “Is Kyrie Irving really willing to walk away from this $36 million player option that he has? Because the most the Lakers can pay him is about $6.5 million, that’s what they have. Any wishful thinking about Russell Westbrook and two future first round picks, Taylor Horton-Tucker, or whatever hocus pocus you can come up to make it work in the trade machine… the only trade that the Nets would be willing to do for Kyrie Irving to the Lakers would be for Anthony Davis, and the Lakers are not trading Anthony Davis for Kyrie Irving, nor should they. Does anyone actually believe that Kyrie would walk away from a $36 million player option to go sign for $6 million with the Lakers? If he wanted to go to the Knicks he could sign for $10 million. This is a guy who left roughly $15 million on the table last year because he wouldn’t get vaccinated. I’ve never seen a player make a move like this but I can’t sit here and tell you that it’s ‘impossible.’ It’s also not impossible that a team like the Knicks could start trading pieces off to clear salary-cap space, and maybe they couldn’t get to $40 million but maybe they could get to $25 million.”

Dan Patrick: “Does LeBron want Kyrie?”

Windhorst: “I think LeBron would play with Kyrie if all things were equal. Would he rather have Kyrie as his point guard than Russell Westbrook? Of course, he would. Would he want to trade Anthony Davis for Kyrie? No, he would not. Would he want Kyrie for $6 million? Yes, he would. Could they be friends of ‘convenience’? Yes, I do, but I really think that unless Kyrie makes a historic move… the Lakers can’t functionally make a sign and trade. The only way the Lakers can realistically trade for Kyrie would be if he opted into his contract for next year and then forced the Nets to trade him. And if he opts into his contract the Nets will just let him play out the $36 million. I could draw you up something on how the Knicks could do it, but the Lakers? I can’t close the door on it but I think it’s a real long shot.”

Listen to ESPN basketball insider Brian Windhorst join The Dan Patrick Show to explain why he believes it’s a ‘real long shot’ for Kyrie Irving to team back up with LeBron James on the Lakers.

Check out the interview segment above as Windhorst explains to DP why the numbers just don’t add up when it comes to Irving leaving Brooklyn for LA.

Colin Cowherd Says This Blockbuster NBA Trade Could Shake Up the Sport

Doug Gottlieb Says 'Data' Tells You Nobody Cares About Brittney Griner Saga

Why the Angels Should Trade Shohei Ohtani ASAP

Colin Cowherd Says LeBron James Could Finish His Career With this NBA Team

Doug Gottlieb: 'System Player' Steph Curry Wouldn't Be Elite Somewhere Else

Why Aaron Rodgers Being In Love With Himself Chased Away Davante Adams

Clay Travis: Jack Del Rio Shouldn't Have Apologized For Jan. 6th Comments

Get Lost Cowboys, Colin Cowherd Says This Franchise is Now 'America's Team'

Colin Cowherd Says 'Toxic' Russell Westbrook Will Never Fit With Lakers

'It's Stupid': Jason Whitlock Mocks Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Protest

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green reacts to Kyrie Irving Lakers rumors

Draymond Green does have his eye on the rumors linking the Los Angeles Lakers to a potential Kyrie Irving trade. In an interview with Lucas Shaw of Bloomberg, Green expressed skepticism about Irving possibly being traded by Brooklyn to the Lakers. Irving has a $36 million player option with the Nets and would likely only make around $6 million the Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Surprising Ranking

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, saw his Rivals.com ranking take a noticeable hit this month. The four-star combo guard in the 2023 class has dropped to No. 60 in the country, per Rivals.com. That's a 30-ranking drop for the Sierra Canyon, California product. LeBron James has...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kendrick Perkins makes big confession on podcast

You never pray for an athlete to be injured unless of course you’re Kendrick Perkins and that athlete is LeBron James. During a recent appearance on the Old Man and the Three podcast, Perkins admitted that he once feared James. He also admitted that prior to Game 7 of a 2008 second-round matchup between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, he prayed that James would suffer an injury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers president has telling quote about potential Kyrie Irving trade

The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the teams Kyrie Irving would reportedly welcome a trade to if the Brooklyn Nets move him, but that interest may not be mutual. Clippers president Lawrence Frank was asked about the key qualities the team would take into account when considering potential trades. Frank said “basketball character” was hugely important to the Clippers. He suggested that reliability and commitment are key factors the team would assess.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Shaquille O'Neal Ownership Speculation

There's a small chance that Shaquille O'Neal could own an NBA franchise in the future. Rumors have been swirling about the idea of Shaq and Dennis Scott buying the Orlando Magic, even though the DeVos family has owned the franchise for three decades. The DeVos family has shown no interest...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Shareef O’Neal shares awesome throwback video amid Lakers news

Shareef O’Neal is digging deep into the archives after landing with the Los Angeles Lakers. Shareef, son of retired NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, reached an agreement on Thursday to play for the Lakers during NBA Summer League this year. He celebrated by tweeting out a very cool throwback video of himself as a toddler. In the video, Shareef was wearing a Lakers jersey in the stands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Doug Gottlieb
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Colin Cowherd
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook blasts Skip Bayless in tweet over ‘Westbrick’ name

Russell Westbrook is finally taking matters into his own hands. The Los Angeles Lakers star called out FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless in a tweet on Friday. After the Lakers selected ex-MSU guard Max Christie in the second round of the draft, Bayless said that Christie, who was just a 32 percent three-point shooter last year, would fit perfectly with LeBron James and “Westbrick.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Nation

Lakers Rumors: L.A. Considered Purchasing Another Second-Rounder To Draft Baylor’s Kendall Brown

The Los Angeles Lakers found a skilled 3-and-D wing in Max Christie during the 2022 NBA Draft. The Lakers purchased the No. 35 pick from the Orlando Magic to draft Christie on Thursday. He proved his defensive prowess in the 6-foot-6 guard’s freshman year at Michigan State. And while he only made 31.7% of his triples, analysts claim the 19-year-old’s shot technique will allow him to improve his 3-point percentage.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Post-Draft Trade Ideas For Los Angeles Lakers To Pursue

If you were to look between a rock and a hard place, you’d find the Los Angeles Lakers. The fact remains after the 2022 NBA Draft. This team may be in trouble. They are absolutely cap-strapped. They have an ill-fitting roster of mostly aging veterans. The young pieces they do have do not have marquee trade value. Furthermore, they’re draft poor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knicks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: NBA Draft selections from Arkansas since 2001

Arkansas is no stranger to developing talent that carries over to lengthy careers at the next level. The Razorbacks have continued that trend since the turn of the century. With the selection of Jaylin Williams in the 2nd round by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2022 NBA Draft, the total number of Razorbacks selected to the NBA Draft since 2001 has risen to nine. Out of those eight prior selections, there have been two NBA Champions, as well as a handful of players who have gone on to play eight-plus seasons in the NBA. Currently, A Razorback has been taken in four...
NBA
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy