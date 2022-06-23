ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Rafters’ Igawa Ignites Another Witter Field Walk-Off

By David Keech
onfocus.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – The question that has always been posed for many ages, no matter the sport, “Do you believe in magic?” Well, Wisconsin Rapids better start believing in “Witter Field Wonders,” as for the second time in 2022, Jacob Igawa walked off a Rafters win at Witter Field, as...

www.onfocus.news

Comments / 0

Related
onfocus.news

Rafters Squash Dock Spiders For Sixth Win a Row

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – As former New York Jets coach Herm Edwards once said, “YOU PLAY TO WIN THE GAME!” Well, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have played 22 games so far in 2022, and they have won 20 of those contests. The Rats won their sixth straight tonight over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders by a score of 5-4. Rafters starter, Grant Manning, retired the first two Dock Spiders of the night and then danger struck. Dock Spiders first baseman, Grant Hussey, hit a solo homer to put Fond du Lac up, 1-0. The Rats bats also were awake early, as Jacob Igawa hit a line-drive two-run homer in the home half of the first, to put Wisconsin Rapids ahead 2-1. However, this lead did not last long, as the Dock Spiders put up two more in the second, via an E2 throwing error and an infield single to go up 3-2. The Rafters were held scoreless in the bottom of the second. Grant Manning finished his night with a 1-2-3 top of the third. He threw three innings of allowing three runs, but only one earned run. He walked one batter and struck out four.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

Woodchucks Stomp Mallards With Stellar Offense

The Wausau Woodchucks (11-13) took on the Madison Mallards (11-13) with their first game back at Athletic Park after a four day road trip. The Chucks put a commanding thirteen runs on the board to take the victory, 13-2. The Chucks got off to a blazing hot start with a...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Woodchuck Bats Quiet Late in Loss to Mallards

MADISON, WI – The Wausau Woodchucks couldn’t recover from an early deficit in a 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Madison Mallards Tuesday night. The loss is the third straight for the Woodchucks (10-13) who scored their only run in the first inning for a second time in three games.
MADISON, WI
onfocus.news

Rafters Rack Up Runs and Homers in Sweep Over Dock Spiders

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – As the great Forrest Gump once said, “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you are going to get.” Well, for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters right now, nobody knows who the hero is going to be on any given night in a Rafters win. Tonight, outfielder Seth Stroh and reliever Caden Favors powered the Rafters to a 7-2 win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for their seventh straight win in a row.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Basketball
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Sports
onfocus.news

Aspirus Health shares tips for safe swimming

STEVENS POINT, WI (OnFocus) – There is nothing better than cooling off in one of Wisconsin’s lakes; but it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in and around the water. “Whether you’re building sandcastles or splashing in the waves at your favorite local...
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Details of Wisconsin Rapids July 4th Fireworks and Activities

City of Wisconsin Rapids provides information for its Independence Day celebration. Wisconsin Rapids, WI (OnFocus) – Independence Day is fast approaching, and plans are in the works to make this a safe, enjoyable and memorable holiday for Wisconsin Rapids residents and visitors. More Local Fireworks Here. On Monday, July...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy