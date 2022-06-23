Rafters’ Igawa Ignites Another Witter Field Walk-Off

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – As former New York Jets coach Herm Edwards once said, “YOU PLAY TO WIN THE GAME!” Well, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have played 22 games so far in 2022, and they have won 20 of those contests. The Rats won their sixth straight tonight over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders by a score of 5-4. Rafters starter, Grant Manning, retired the first two Dock Spiders of the night and then danger struck. Dock Spiders first baseman, Grant Hussey, hit a solo homer to put Fond du Lac up, 1-0. The Rats bats also were awake early, as Jacob Igawa hit a line-drive two-run homer in the home half of the first, to put Wisconsin Rapids ahead 2-1. However, this lead did not last long, as the Dock Spiders put up two more in the second, via an E2 throwing error and an infield single to go up 3-2. The Rafters were held scoreless in the bottom of the second. Grant Manning finished his night with a 1-2-3 top of the third. He threw three innings of allowing three runs, but only one earned run. He walked one batter and struck out four.

