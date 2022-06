CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) and State Superintendent of Schools, through their attorneys, recently filed a response in the Circuit Court of Kanawha County in the case of Beaver v. Moore, in support of the parents’ request that the Court enjoin the unconstitutional diversion of public funds from public schools authorized by the West Virginia Legislature in the Hope Scholarship Program.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO