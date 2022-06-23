Governor Ivey Calls Army Vaccine Requirement "Counterproductive"

Democrat lawmakers and Alabama community leaders are outraged by the Roe v. Wade decision made on Friday. Saying that overturning a 50-years old law will change the course of life in the state as we know it.
Guntersville Lake 2022 Hydrofest taking place this weekend June 25th and 26th. Hydrofest will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of Roy Duby’s world speed record of 200.419 mph with two days of competitive powerboat racing. The event will take place in Browns Creek along Sunset Drive with prime spectator viewing from the Guntersville Recreation Center to the Guntersville Water Treatment Plant.
