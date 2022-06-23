ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Governor Ivey Calls Army Vaccine Requirement "Counterproductive"

WHNT-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Ivey says more than 300 religious exemptions have been...

whnt.com

WHNT-TV

Hydrofest Weekend Forecast

Guntersville Lake 2022 Hydrofest taking place this weekend June 25th and 26th. Hydrofest will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of Roy Duby’s world speed record of 200.419 mph with two days of competitive powerboat racing. The event will take place in Browns Creek along Sunset Drive with prime spectator viewing from the Guntersville Recreation Center to the Guntersville Water Treatment Plant.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL

