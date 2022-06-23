Motorcyclist Dies of Injuries in Scottsville Crash

A Campbellsville man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on West Main Street in Elkton Friday morning. Elkton Police say 68-year-old Tommy Pyles was westbound when for an unknown reason his car ran off the road and struck a utility pole. The utility pole broke in half and the vehicle then caught fire. Pyles was treated on scene by Todd County EMS but refused to be transported to the hospital.

ELKTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO