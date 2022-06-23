Motorcyclist Dies of Injuries in Scottsville Crash

Logan County Sheriff’s Office Officials have recently announced the arrest of an individual following a fatal car crash. The crash occurred in November and left one man dead with several others being injured. Joshua Bradley Akers now faces a charge of negligent homicide following a two-vehicle crash long RT...
On Friday June 24, 2022. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded 20 miles North to the 5400 block of Speck Ridge Road in Elk Horn, Kentucky. Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Padgett and Deputy Chandler Staten responded to a call of assistance where a male was trapped under a vehicle, due to the vehicle falling on him.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are working to re-open lanes on I-65 southbound near mile marker 67 just North of Munfordville. KSP says a four vehicle injury collision shut down three lanes along the interstate.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted on active warrants for their arrest. The sheriff’s office says the two individuals are wanted after being indicted in reference to a home invasion shooting that occurred in Country Living Estates Mobile Home Park in May 2019.
A truck driver was seriously injured after a wreck on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County at mile marker 180 Thursday at 6:12 p.m.
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A large commercial vehicle wrecked early Saturday morning on I-65 South, forcing police to close the interstate for hours. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Deon Crawford, of Murfreesboro, was driving a tractor-trailer southbound on I-65 through Sumner County when he left the roadway going around a turn just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.
A Campbellsville man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on West Main Street in Elkton Friday morning. Elkton Police say 68-year-old Tommy Pyles was westbound when for an unknown reason his car ran off the road and struck a utility pole. The utility pole broke in half and the vehicle then caught fire. Pyles was treated on scene by Todd County EMS but refused to be transported to the hospital.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a house fire on Pearce Way off of Glen Lily Road Friday afternoon. According to BGFD Battalion Chief Tim Buchanon, Bowling Green Fire Department units were dispatched around 3:51 p.m. with a total of eight units and 26 personnel responding to 704 Pearce Way.
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman has died and two people were injured after a four-vehicle crash in Wilson County on Wednesday. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 70 near Matterhorn Drive just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. THP’s preliminary report says Paula M....
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man in Morgantown was arrested Thursday and charged with assault and could face increased penalties. On Thursday, Morgantown Police were called to Valhalla Villiage Trailer Park where they located a victim who had been attacked and was unconscious. Following an investigation, police arrested Joseph Kirby...
The paraplegic driver involved in a one car crash Wednesday on Highway 70 at Snow Hill was found with a large amount of marijuana, Fentanyl, and cocaine. 29-year-old Dajuion Shaw of Lavergne was airlifted from near the crash scene and flown to Vanderbilt Hospital. Criminal charges are pending because of the drugs found on him.
A man once arrested for making terroristic threats in East Tennessee and stunned by police in Humphreys County was arrested early Friday morning in downtown Nashville for driving his car recklessly across the Siegenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.
A months-long investigation into the June 2021 fentanyl overdose death of a Rutherford County woman has resulted in the indictment of accused drug seller Blake Warrick on a charge of second-degree murder. Narcotics detectives from the Neighborhood Safety Unit of the Specialized Investigations Division arrested 21-year-old Warrick on the indictment...
Two men out of Logan County are now in jail after deputies are said to have made a massive drug find on Wednesday. Officers arrived at a home on Nighbert Avenue to investigate reported drug activity. The owner of the home, 41-year-old Thomas Esposito answered the door. Deputies immediately detected a strong scent of marijuana.
The Muhlenberg County man who led police in Todd and Christian County on a high-speed pursuit in April has been indicted by a Christian County grand jury. The grand jury indicted 39-year old James Crick of Greenville for wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, DUI, reckless driving and several other counts.
GLASGOW — Several indictments were returned by a Barren County grand jury last month. An indictment is an accusation only. Innocence or guilt may only be proven in a court of law. Christopher A. O’Brien, 42, of Cave City, was indicted on charges relating to receiving stolen property ($1,000...
