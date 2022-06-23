ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oceanside appoints new fire chief

By sdcnews
sandiegocountynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOceanside, CA–The City of Oceanside announced the appointment of David Parsons as Oceanside’s next Fire Chief. The appointment will be effective July 30 when current Fire Chief Rick Robinson is scheduled to retire after six years of service. Parsons is an Oceanside resident who possesses over 27...

sandiegocountynews.com

sandiegocountynews.com

Brush fire at Buena Vista Lagoon forced evacuations in Carlsbad

Carlsbad, CA–A 2 to 3 acres brush fire broke out at the Buena Vista Lagoon Saturday afternoon prompting authorities to evacuate homes near the area as a precaution, Carlsbad police said. Carlsbad fire crews and police responded to reports of the fire around 12:40 p.m. in the 2400 block...
CARLSBAD, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Poway fire contained at 25 acres

Poway, CA–A vegetation fire that broke out Friday afternoon near State Route 67 in Poway is now 60% contained, fire officials said. Fire crews from Cal Fire San Diego, San Diego Fire Department, and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection were able to contain the blaze to 25 acres.
POWAY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EL CAJON SEEKS INPUT ON WEST MAIN STREET ENTRANCE DESIGN

June 26, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon is preparing a Caltrans application to beautify West Main Street at the entrance to downtown El Cajon and welcomes your input. The proposed project will install a new modern roundabout (at the intersection of El Cajon Blvd., Main Street and Douglas), construct separated bikeways, improved sidewalks, new street lighting, and landscaping.
EL CAJON, CA
times-advocate.com

Costco coming to Westfield Mall

The Escondido City Council at a special meeting on Monday will vote on a resolution that will renew the existing lease with Westfield/ North County Shopping Center and lease land to Costco for a new center at the city land, which is located at the southern edge of the city.
kusi.com

Borrego Springs community looks for answers amid SVP controversy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Borrego Springs community is still pleading for answers as county officials have proposed the release of a sexually violent predator in their neighborhood. So far the community has not heard from county officials about his placement as far as why they believe. Sarah Thompson,...
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
CBS Sacramento

10 California Communities Awarded $17 Million To Address Family Homelessness

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Ten California municipalities from Mendocino County to San Diego will receive $17 million in Family Homelessness Challenge Grant money as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $14 billion package to fight homelessness with the aim of reducing family homelessness throughout the state. “This is not a one-size-fits-all approach. With these grants, communities throughout the state are stepping up with their own solutions and best practices – cutting through red tape to effectively and efficiently eliminate family homelessness,” said Governor Newsom. “Success leaves clues, and through this process we are not only rewarding programs that work, we are also supporting systems that are innovative, and accelerate efforts to address the challenges of family homelessness at the local level.” These grants are being awarded through the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH), and should take effect immediately. Cal ICH will monitor the demonstration projects and share the grantees’ best practices with communities all around the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegocountynews.com

County health extends water contact closure to Imperial Beach shoreline

San Diego, CA–County health officials have extended the existing water contact closure for the ocean shoreline from Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge to now include the Imperial Beach shoreline. Cross-boundary flows and sample results indicate contamination of ocean water now extends from the international border north to the shoreline,...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Vehicle runs over a man lying on the grass in a parking lot

Encinitas, CA–A man lying on the grass near a row of shrubs was killed Friday when a vehicle rolled over a curb and struck the 44-year-old victim on an embankment below the parking spaces, authorities said. The incident occurred around 3:43 p.m. in the parking lot of Enterprise Bank,...
San Diego weekly Reader

Peter Navarro spills many beans re San Diego politics

Bilbray looked like most congressmen from California do who commute every week back and forth on the red-eye from Washington, D.C., which is to say he was pale and wan and more than a little wasted. He also had a Nixonian film of unflattering, shiny sweat on his face, whereas, TV veteran that I was, I had put on a little powder makeup to smooth out any sweaty and shiny edges.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Channelocity

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Chula Vista--would you live here?

(Unwind/Shutterstock Images) Chula Vista is a major city located in California. This bolstering place is adjacent to San Diego. Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh-largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th-largest city in the United States. The population was 275,487 as of the 2020 census, up from 243,916 as of the 2010 census.
CHULA VISTA, CA

