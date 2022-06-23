ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

16-year-old girl arrested for stabbing death at Nashville Walmart

By Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMzuW_0gKGSyI500

Nashville police arrested 16-year-old Isabelle Jocson for the stabbing death of 14-year-old Malia Powell outside an area Walmart on Thursday.

The stabbing occured in the store’s parking lot after 10 pm on Monday night. According to a statement from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Tuesday, Ms Powell and the suspect — allegedly Ms Jocson — argued inside the store and continued their altercation outside the store.

“The suspect reportedly asked Powell if she wanted to fight and then charged her while holding a pocketknife,” the statement read. “After the stabbing, the suspect fled on foot toward Doverside Drive. It is presently not believed that Powell and the suspect knew each other.”

According to WKRN in Nashville, investigators identified Ms Jocson as the suspect after reviewing Walmart surveillance footage. A police unit arrested Ms Jocson at her apartment just before midnight on Wednesday. She is being charged with criminal homicide .

Ms Powell’s family and friends have mourned her death, with Bellevue Middle School in a statement calling her an “amazing member” of its community.

“Malia was a cheerleader who encouraged her team to work hard, a loyal friend to many, and strived to grow in her academics,” the school said. “She was a leader amongst her peers, motivating everybody to be their best selves. Malia’s bubbly, energetic, and funny personality will be missed at Bellevue Middle School.”

Comments / 9

Ron Mills
3d ago

why is a 14 year old out after 10. where were the parents.

Reply
9
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nashville Walmart#Wkrn#Bellevue Middle School
fox17.com

Victim identified after shooting takes place on Greyhound bus

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Just after midnight on Saturday morning shots rang out on Greyhound bus that had just stopped in Nashville. MNPD says that witnesses heard the shots fired during the announcements that were being made after the bus came to a complete stop. Shortly after the shots were fired they saw a man yelling for people to get out of the way as he ran down aisle and out of the bus. He kept running on foot after leaving the bus and headed toward Division Street.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Court Date Nears after five people were arrested in the 2020 homicide of a Murfreesboro man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD), U.S. Marshals in Memphis, and Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies arrested five people for the murder of 20-year-old Montavis Jones. Jones was killed at a Murfreesboro apartment complex in December of 2020. Rutherford County District Attorney Jennings Jones explains more about the case…
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Self-defense claim under investigation in Harding Pike shooting

A store clerk is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a West Nashville convenience market. Self-defense claim under investigation in Harding …. Suspect wanted for deadly hit-and-run crash in West …. 3 apartment fires being investigated. Red Cross assisting residents displaced by apartment …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police are investigating multiple deadly shootings in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Homicide detectives were called to three, separate, deadly shootings overnight in downtown and West Nashville. According to police, the first shooting took place around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, outside Double Dogs restaurant on Charlotte Pike. Police said 24-year-old Miles Slay was walking near the intersection...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Arrest in Drug Overdose Death of Rutherford County Woman

A months-long investigation into the June 2021 fentanyl overdose death of a Rutherford County woman has resulted in the indictment of accused drug seller Blake Warrick on a charge of second-degree murder. Narcotics detectives from the Neighborhood Safety Unit of the Specialized Investigations Division arrested 21-year-old Warrick on the indictment...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
The Independent

The Independent

716K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy