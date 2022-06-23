ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Dubuis and Lamborghini Just Dropped a Racy New Watch at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

By Nick Scott
 3 days ago
It’s that time of year again: the Goodwood Festival of Speed began this morning, at the West Sussex estate whose name has become synonymous with racing of both the four-legged and the four-wheeled variety.

Goodwood refers to itself as “The world’s greatest celebration of motorsport and car culture”—but given the inextricable link between cars and watches , horology is always likely to be waiting in the wings: in this case, a case in point being the latest expression of Roger Dubuis ’s ongoing relationship with Lamborghini.

The 45mm Excalibur Spider Huracán (POA) is powered by an automatic RD630 calibre, developed specifically for the partnership with Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

It’s inspired by the Huracán GT3 EVO2, and Lamborghini superfans in particular will recognise the honeycomb motif, reminiscent of the vehicle’s hexagonal dashboard, echoed in the shape of the calibre. The twin barrels and 12-degree tilted balance wheel, meanwhile, are a signature reference of the existing Huracán watch series, and are directly inspired from the cars.

Turn it over, and a skeletonized movement reveals an 360-degree oscillating rim weight, while the crown—inspired by the supercar’s racing nuts—juxtaposes strikingly with an upper calibre strut-bar bridge design with echoes of the car’s V10 engine.

The calibre’s win barrel power supply affords a reserve of 60 hours.

This is the latest in a long, long line—stretching back decades—of exciting days for fans of well thought out motorsport/horology collaborations.

