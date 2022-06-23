These 3 Teams Should Pursue Trade For Hornets’ Terry Rozier

The Houston Rockets will have one of the youngest rotations in the NBA in 2022-23. It wasn’t so long ago that you could have said the opposite of them. It’s hard to believe, but the Rockets just wrapped up their first full season in the post-Harden era. This team is focused on the future, but they still have a holdover from their last contending team.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO