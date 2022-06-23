Coyote Attacks 2-Year-Old At California Park
Mile Square Park located in Fountain Valley saw some unusual activity early this week after a coyote attacked a two-year-old girl. According to NBC4 , the attack happened around 8:30 p.m on Tuesday. This is not the first time that a coyote has been seen at lurking around the area.
U.S News & World Report noted that another two-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote in April on a beach just miles from Fountain Valley.
Since California has seen an increased number of coyote attacks in the last couple of years , the California Department of Fish and Wildlife listed a few safety tips discussing what to do when you come into contact with one of these animals:
- Remove attractants such as fallen fruit.
- Keep bird feeders clean and maintained.
- Do not feed pets outdoors, or remove pet food at night.
- Do not leave small pets unsupervised outside.
- Leash pets while walking or hiking.
- Carry a whistle, can with rocks, or other noisemaker to scare off coyotes.
- Dispose of any trash or pet waste in secured containers.
They also recommended that if you were to see one in public, to keep a safe distance. The second that a coyote starts to come towards you, you should make loud noises and wave your arms to scare it away. The two-year-old girl's injuries have not been detailed. Two coyotes were shot and killed following the attack, and one harbored matching DNA.
