Coyote Attacks 2-Year-Old At California Park

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Mile Square Park located in Fountain Valley saw some unusual activity early this week after a coyote attacked a two-year-old girl. According to NBC4 , the attack happened around 8:30 p.m on Tuesday. This is not the first time that a coyote has been seen at lurking around the area.

U.S News & World Report noted that another two-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote in April on a beach just miles from Fountain Valley.

Since California has seen an increased number of coyote attacks in the last couple of years , the California Department of Fish and Wildlife listed a few safety tips discussing what to do when you come into contact with one of these animals:

  • Remove attractants such as fallen fruit.
  • Keep bird feeders clean and maintained.
  • Do not feed pets outdoors, or remove pet food at night.
  • Do not leave small pets unsupervised outside.
  • Leash pets while walking or hiking.
  • Carry a whistle, can with rocks, or other noisemaker to scare off coyotes.
  • Dispose of any trash or pet waste in secured containers.

They also recommended that if you were to see one in public, to keep a safe distance. The second that a coyote starts to come towards you, you should make loud noises and wave your arms to scare it away. The two-year-old girl's injuries have not been detailed. Two coyotes were shot and killed following the attack, and one harbored matching DNA.

foxla.com

Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Orange County captured

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - The coyote that attacked a two-year-old at an Orange County park earlier this week has been captured, according to officials. Back on Tuesday, a coyote attacked a two-year-old at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley around 8:30 p.m. At the time of the attack, officials used a DNA swab from the child's clothes to determine that a coyote was responsible for the attack.
