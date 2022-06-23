Obi-Wan Kenobi's Moses Ingram to Star Opposite Natalie Portman in Apple's Lady in the Lake Series, in Recast

Click here to read the full article.

Fresh off her run as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s nemesis , Moses Ingram has boarded Apple TV+’s adaptation of Laura Lippman’s Lady in the Lake , starring Natalie Portman.

Ingram replaces Lupita Nyong’o, who exited the series in May.

Created and directed by Alma Har’el, who also serves as executive producer alongside Portman, Lady in the Lake takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes Portman’s Maddie Schwartz, a housewife and mother, to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist.

That sets her on a collision course with Ingram’s Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.

The ensemble cast also includes Y’Lan Noel ( Insecure ), Mikey Madison ( Better Things ) and Brett Gelman ( Stranger Things ).

In addition to Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Queen’s Gambit (for which she earned an Emmy Award nomination), Ingram’s previous credits include Apple’s The Tragedy of Macbeth movie (starring Denzel Washington) and Michael Bay’s AmbuLAnce (opposite Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).