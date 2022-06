Artistic and executive director Rob Bailis and BroadStage board of directors chair Jennifer Diener announce the 2022-2023 BroadStage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center season with 33 offerings, including three world premieres: Mark Morris Dance Group’s “The Look of Love: An Evening of Dance to the Music of Burt Bacharach” (Oct. 20-23); “Being Future Being,” a multi-disciplinary work by choreographer of Yup’ik descent Emily Johnson / Catalyst (Sept. 8-10); and Barak Ballet’s first full evening ballet “Memoryhouse,” set to composer Max Richter’s album of the same name (June 15-17, 2023). “The Look of Love” and “Being Future Being” are co-commissioned by BroadStage, which was highly instrumental in the creation of these two works.

