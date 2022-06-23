Hogs season comes to an end with loss to Ole Miss in College World Series

OMAHA, NE. (KNWA) – Ole Miss may have finish fourth in the SEC West and not won a game at the league tournament, but the Rebels will be playing for a national title at the College World Series.

Ole Miss ace Dylan DeLucia blanked Arkansas’ offense on four hits in a complete game and the Rebels scored single runs in the fourth and seventh innings to down the Razorbacks 2-0 Thursday afternoon.

The win at Charles Schwab Field pushed Ole Miss into a best 2-of-3 championship series beginning Saturday with Oklahoma.

The loss ended the season for Arkansas (46-21) despite a valiant performance from starting pitcher Connor Noland, who went 8 innings while allowing seven hits.

Noland fanned seven and did not issue a walk.

The Razorbacks had two hits in the first inning, but just two the rest of the game as DeLucia pitched a masterpiece.

He set Arkansas down in order seven times in the game.

It was the sixth game between the schools this season with each team winning three each.

Ole Miss broke through in the third, when Justin Bench led off with a single.

Noland got Jacob Gonzalez and whiffed Tim Elko on three pitches, but Kevin Graham’s RBI single surged the Rebels ahead 1-0.

That lead grew to 2-0 in the seventh when Elko and Graham both led with singles and Calvin Harris’ one-out single plated Elko.

