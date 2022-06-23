Minneapolis Fed says Minnesota post-pandemic tourism and hospitality recovery has slowed

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (KELO.com) — Minnesota business services firms expect mostly unchanged conditions in the coming year. That’s according to a survey of Minnesota businesses service firms conducted by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and the Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis. Higher costs in goods,...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota led the nation in the percentage increase of personal income in the first quarter of 2022. That’s according to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis. South Dakota’s increase in personal income for the first three months of the year was 8.5%....
Minnesota's pandemic frontline workers are quickly lining up for state cash. More than 762,000 Minnesotans had already sought state "hero pay" as of Thursday morning - and there is still another month to apply. State officials had estimated 667,000 workers would qualify for the program, which would result in each...
Minnesota lawmakers had plenty of disagreements this year, failing to resolve differences over spending a massive and historic budget surplus on education, public safety, child care, nursing homes and more. But the lack of a final deal also tanked legislation on topics where the Legislature actually did negotiate successfully. That...
Inflation continues to cause issues, and Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota wants to help residents by sending stimulus checks. These would be direct payments to help offset the cost of gas. The goal was to get payments out before summer arrived. Direct stimulus payment plans. The proposal would give $500...
There are 1,000 families in Phoenix, Arizona current UBI program rolled out by local government in the U.S. UBI programs have become popular since the ending of stimulus payments from the federal government. Where UBI payments are recurring payments, whether it be weekly, monthly, or yearly, stimulus payments are issued...
FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO.com) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with South Dakota under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will administer the program and procure and deliver...
St. Paul-Based Park Street Public announced that Emmy Awards-Winner TV News Reporter Kate Raddatz Joining the firm as Senior Principal, Public Relations and Communications. Reddatz was previously with Twin Cities CBS affiliate WCCO TV For almost 10 years in Minneapolis. architecture Engineering. Architecture, engineering and planning firm LHB Inc. announced...
North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is asking for donations as it prepares to move across the Red River to Minnesota in order to continue operating. Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is currently the state’s only abortion provider. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the clinic move to Moorhead in order to continue operating in the region with abortion poised to be banned in North Dakota.
Minnesotans younger than age 5 are now getting COVID-19 shots, but if you’ve been watching the vaccination data closely, that wasn’t the only the change this week in vaccination data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The department also changed the definition of “fully boosted” since older adults are now recommended to get multiple boosters.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Planned Parenthood North Central States is expecting a surge of patients from around the region coming to Minnesota for abortion services.Minnesota is now an island surrounded by states that have either stopped doing abortions or are planning on stopping. Wisconsin has reverted back to an 1849 law banning abortions. As a result all abortions have been halted there, too.Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison are promising to protect anyone coming to Minnesota to get an abortion both from harm and from being charged with a crime. Both sides agree the legality of abortion in Minnesota could change....
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order meant to protect the state's abortion services from laws in neighboring states, following the U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for the procedure. Walz says his action should help shield people seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota...
Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,708 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,780. Through June 23, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 393 (down from 396 on June 22). Of those hospitalized, 33 people are in intensive care (up from 28) and 360 are in non-ICU care (down from 368).
Recently, Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz signed a law that would give the frontline essential workers a stimulus bonus of $750. It is for workers who worked during the COVID-19 health emergency. How the Minnesota stimulus payment works. Applications opened on June 8, 2022. Workers have until July 22, 2022 to...
Abdiaziz Ibrahim and Dr. Artika Tyner are among 24 extraordinary leaders who have been named the 2022 Bush Fellows for Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and the 23 Native nations that share the same geography. The Bush Fellowship provides Fellows with up to $100,000 over 12 to 24 months to...
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A woman's choice to terminate a pregnancy is no longer a right granted in all 50 states. "Today is an absolutely devastating and horrible day," Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States lamented in a news conference. "Because the right to abortion is no longer constitutionally protected by federal law it now depends on where you live as to whether or not you can have an abortion or whether you have to travel to another state." Indeed, data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows roughly 10% of patients seeking abortions in Minnesota...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order further protecting those who travel to Minnesota to get an abortion. "My office has been and will continue to be a firewall against legislation that would reverse reproductive freedom," the governor said in a statement Saturday. "This order shows our administration's commitment to protecting patients and health care providers." The executive order, which immediately went into effect, commands state agencies not to assist other states' attempts to seek civil, criminal or professional sanctions against anyone seeking, providing or obtaining legal...
Comments / 1