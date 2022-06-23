ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Fed says Minnesota post-pandemic tourism and hospitality recovery has slowed

By Todd Epp
ktwb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (KELO.com) — Minnesota’s hospitality and tourism industries’ recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has slowed. That’s according to...

ktwb.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktwb.com

S.D. leads U.S. in percentage increase of personal income in 1Q 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota led the nation in the percentage increase of personal income in the first quarter of 2022. That’s according to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis. South Dakota’s increase in personal income for the first three months of the year was 8.5%....
POLITICS
redlakenationnews.com

'Hero Pay' applications flood into Minnesota

Minnesota's pandemic frontline workers are quickly lining up for state cash. More than 762,000 Minnesotans had already sought state "hero pay" as of Thursday morning - and there is still another month to apply. State officials had estimated 667,000 workers would qualify for the program, which would result in each...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
Minneapolis, MN
Business
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
FingerLakes1.com

UBI payments of $1,000 for Arizona families

There are 1,000 families in Phoenix, Arizona current UBI program rolled out by local government in the U.S. UBI programs have become popular since the ending of stimulus payments from the federal government. Where UBI payments are recurring payments, whether it be weekly, monthly, or yearly, stimulus payments are issued...
CBS Minnesota

Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Minneapolis Fed
ktwb.com

USDA signs agreement with South Dakota

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO.com) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with South Dakota under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will administer the program and procure and deliver...
AGRICULTURE
worldnationnews.com

Business people: Former WCCO-TV reporter Kate Radtz joins St. Paul’s Park Street public

St. Paul-Based Park Street Public announced that Emmy Awards-Winner TV News Reporter Kate Raddatz Joining the firm as Senior Principal, Public Relations and Communications. Reddatz was previously with Twin Cities CBS affiliate WCCO TV For almost 10 years in Minneapolis. architecture Engineering. Architecture, engineering and planning firm LHB Inc. announced...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

North Dakota's only abortion clinic relocating to Minnesota

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is asking for donations as it prepares to move across the Red River to Minnesota in order to continue operating. Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is currently the state’s only abortion provider. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the clinic move to Moorhead in order to continue operating in the region with abortion poised to be banned in North Dakota.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Minnesota

What is the future of abortion rights in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Planned Parenthood North Central States is expecting a surge of patients from around the region coming to Minnesota for abortion services.Minnesota is now an island surrounded by states that have either stopped doing abortions or are planning on stopping. Wisconsin has reverted back to an 1849 law banning abortions. As a result all abortions have been halted there, too.Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison are promising to protect anyone coming to Minnesota to get an abortion both from harm and from being charged with a crime. Both sides agree the legality of abortion in Minnesota could change....
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Walz signs order to help shield abortion patients, providers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order meant to protect the state's abortion services from laws in neighboring states, following the U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for the procedure. Walz says his action should help shield people seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 24

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,708 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,780. Through June 23, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 393 (down from 396 on June 22). Of those hospitalized, 33 people are in intensive care (up from 28) and 360 are in non-ICU care (down from 368).
FingerLakes1.com

Minnesota essential workers will see stimulus payment of $750

Recently, Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz signed a law that would give the frontline essential workers a stimulus bonus of $750. It is for workers who worked during the COVID-19 health emergency. How the Minnesota stimulus payment works. Applications opened on June 8, 2022. Workers have until July 22, 2022 to...
monitorsaintpaul.com

St. Paul residents named Bush Fellows

Abdiaziz Ibrahim and Dr. Artika Tyner are among 24 extraordinary leaders who have been named the 2022 Bush Fellows for Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and the 23 Native nations that share the same geography. The Bush Fellowship provides Fellows with up to $100,000 over 12 to 24 months to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

SCOTUS decision turns Minnesota into Midwest island of abortion access

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A woman's choice to terminate a pregnancy is no longer a right granted in all 50 states. "Today is an absolutely devastating and horrible day," Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States lamented in a news conference. "Because the right to abortion is no longer constitutionally protected by federal law it now depends on where you live as to whether or not you can have an abortion or whether you have to travel to another state." Indeed, data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows roughly 10% of patients seeking abortions in Minnesota...
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz signs executive order to further protect those seeking abortions in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order further protecting those who travel to Minnesota to get an abortion.  "My office has been and will continue to be a firewall against legislation that would reverse reproductive freedom," the governor said in a statement Saturday. "This order shows our administration's commitment to protecting patients and health care providers." The executive order, which immediately went into effect, commands state agencies not to assist other states' attempts to seek civil, criminal or professional sanctions against anyone seeking, providing or obtaining legal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy