Bravo! Vail Music Festival opened its 35th season on Thursday night under cloudy skies and thunder making a little music of its own as people walked to the outdoor venue. “It would not be opening night of Bravo! Vail without a little rain and thunder, but we know what to do, right? We bundle up and come out and see incredible music,” said Bravo! Vail Music Festival executive director, Caitlin Murray as she addressed the crowd at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, which has covered seating under the pavilion and lawn seating and can seat about 2,800 guests.

VAIL, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO